Darn those pesky idioms! Tricky Dutch expressions

Sarah Welling from UvA Talen, the independent language centre of the University of Amsterdam, talks about tricky Dutch expressions and gives a few tips and tricks on how to deal with them.

"Now the monkey comes out of the sleeve!", "To get something under your knee" and "Washing that little piglet". These expressions make perfect sense... in Dutch, that is.

You may have come across them already yourself. Idioms are expressions, words or phrases that have a figurative meaning that is quite often unique to the language in question.

This means they cannot be translated word-for-word into other languages, as the examples above show. (Which mean, respectively: "Now we get to the real truth!", "To master a skill or trick" and "Getting a job done".)

In fact, whole books and websites are dedicated to the hilarity that ensues when you translate them literally into another language.

When you are learning a language, there are two sides to this. Idioms can be fun, and the crazier a phrase, the more memorable it is.

They can also be a headache, though, simply because you can’t always be sure the words people use have the same meaning you have been painstakingly learning by heart.

Idioms, idioms, everywhere!

At least the above examples are clearly recognisable as idiomatic expressions. However, there is also a category of idioms that are less obvious, and which tend to sneak in everywhere, under the radar.

When you ask native Dutch speakers about them, they may not even realise they are idiomatic expressions - they are that ingrained in the language.

These "sneaky" idioms revolve around a number of verbs that refer to physical states or actions, such as sitting, standing and putting or placing (zitten, staan, zetten).

The problem is that there are lots of expressions using these verbs that have evolved to the point where they have absolutely nothing to do with these physical acts.

Let’s take a look at some examples:

› Zet hem op!

"Put what on?", you might ask. In the case of this particular expression, context could get you a long way: it’s typically heard at sporting events or competitions when someone is about to undertake some physical or mental challenge. It’s roughly equivalent to "Go on, you can do it!" or "Go get ‘em!"

Context is really important because these phrases are so abstract - there are very few meaningful clues to grab hold of.

› Hoe staat het?

Another example is a phrase you might overhear in a changing room: "Hoe staat het?" ("How does it stand?") Of course, this has nothing to do with standing on two feet. It’s a way of asking how an item of clothing or jewellery looks on you. Hangen (hanging) might seem more logical here, but when it comes to idioms, logic ain’t your friend...

› Niet aanzitten!

Then there are all the different ways in which the humble verb zitten (sitting) is used, which have nothing whatsoever to do with planting your backside on an object or surface.