Appreciation is the new happiness

It seems like a new, overwhelmingly obsessive trend; all we hear or read about is "How to be happy", "10 ways to be happy", "How to avoid people that are not happy", etc. But what is actually implied is "Try to be happy, because everyone else is happy, except you, and, actually: What's wrong with you?".

As an expat, you might struggle with things like loneliness and happiness. After all, you’re far away from your home country and family. Here are a few tips to help regain your inner peace!

Happiness is circumstantial

Happiness derives from moments. Happiness is something circumstantial, and it’s attached to external situations. Something happens. Something that you have expected for a long time or something that you have never expected, and it surprises you in a positive way, and bang, you feel happy.

But you can’t make your inner peace dependent on something "unpredictable" like that. You can’t define yourself by being happy or not happy, and be labelled by such an unfair stereotype. You can’t fully control if you feel happy or not. But what you can control is whether you are appreciative or not.

Appreciation is the key to your inner peace

You appreciate what is given to you, what you have gained so far, your achievements, your people, your job, the weather, and a million other things that you experience every single day. But sometimes you let these moments slip through your fingers without noticing and appreciating them.

And by appreciating these moments, an overwhelming feeling of joy will fill you up. As Brene Brown states in her book The Gift of Imperfection, "Joy is tethered to our hearts by spirit and gratitude." Being appreciative comes with wisdom and virtue, it's a philosophy of life that gives you hope and wings to fly.

The opposite of appreciation is lack of self-confidence and fear

You’re afraid that you’re not worth what you have, that you’re not enough, that other people deserve more, that you can’t succeed at your goals, that you’re weak, etc. While happiness is something you can experience sometimes, appreciation is a conscious way of life that fills you with hope, faith and love for yourself.