Amsterdam: a cat or dog city?

The Netherlands is generally very fond of its pets, but is its capital more suited to cat people or dog people?

Here are some special attractions in Amsterdam, for people who love cats or dogs!

Cat people

Cat-friendly Amsterdam is mainly indoors, with various special facilities for lovers of furry felines and their pets:

› Cat boat

A world famous attraction in Amsterdam is the Cat Boat, a floating animal shelter that offers refuge for stray and abandoned cats.

Located in Amsterdam’s canal belt, the Cat Boat is one of the many house boats on the city’s waters, repurposed for making the water a blessing rather than a curse for those who have already gone through some of their nine lives.

› Cat cafe

Cat café Kopjes in Amsterdam West charges visitors three euros entry to spend two hours of quality time with the cafe’s cats. The toms and tabbies were lovingly rescued from two local pounds, and the seating area is fully equipped for their convenience.

Those who visit them can drink a "catuccino" and eat various pastries while inhaling some essential purrs.

› Window sills

Cats can be spotted everywhere in Amsterdam, not only outside, but in their houses as well. Dutch houses are famous for their low windows with open curtains, giving passers-by a choice view into their interiors.

Although looking in is considered rude, one can hardly overlook the interested little eyes that look out at you from right behind the glass. Cats love sitting at the window sills, looking out at everything that happens outside.

A walk in Amsterdam with a cat lover could be seriously delayed due to the amount of cats that will have to be greeted and flirted with through the windows.

› Cat Museum

The Cat Cabinet (Kattenkabinet) is a small museum dedicated solely to cats. Their collection offers a wide look at the role of the cat in art and culture throughout the ages.

The Cat Cabinet was founded in the memory of a ginger tom called John Piermont Morgan, by its owner.

Check out a virtual tour of the Cat Cabinet.

› Bar cats

The most beloved bars in Amsterdam are the ones that have their own cat. This critter will be the favourite of all the locals.

If you go for a pint in your local bar, there is a chance that you will get familiar with the Bar Cat, who will be lounging wherever he pleases and is completely used to adoration from slightly intoxicated worshipers.