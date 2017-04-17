5 things to keep in mind when getting a divorce as an expat in the Netherlands

Peggy Franssen, owner of Franssen Advocaten, a law firm specialising in immigration and international family law, shares valuable tips on getting a divorce as an expat in the Netherlands.

Divorce is hard enough, but it’s even harder when you are an expat. There are many things to keep in mind and many rules to adhere to. Make sure you are well prepared, so you can avoid irreversible damage.

Know the rules concerning your residence permit

When you have a dependent residence permit to stay with your expat partner/spouse, you need to be aware that you can lose your permit when you start a divorce procedure or when you move to a separate address.

You are required to inform the IND when your relationship is over. The IND will then start a procedure to have your residence permit revoked. Therefore, it is important to find out if you are eligible to get a different type of residence permit.

If you have children together, you can apply for a residence permit according to article 8 of the ECRM, based on the fact that you have created a family life here with your children.

If you have a job or a business you might be eligible for an independent residence permit as an employee/knowledge migrant or as an entrepreneur.

It is useful to contact a specialised immigration lawyer who can advise you on whether you meet the requirements to apply for a different type of residence permit or naturalisation.

Know the rules concerning parental authority

If you have children, where will they go after the divorce? Who will make decisions about the children, and who will have parental authority after the divorce?

According to Dutch law, both parents will keep their parental authority after the divorce. Parents are required to make a parenting plan when submitting a petition for divorce. In the parenting plan, a number of issues are settled, such as:

› Where the children will be staying. With their father or their mother? Where will their main residence be?

› How much child support will be paid and by whom?

› What the access arrangement will look like.

If you are not married, the father can obtain parental authority by requesting it with an official form (in Dutch: aantekening in het gezagsregister) with the consent of the mother.

If the mother does not give her consent for shared parental authority, the father can file a petition at the district court. If the parents have foreign nationalities and the child was born outside of the Netherlands, foreign law may be applicable to determine who has parental authority.

Know the rules concerning relocation

If you would like to relocate with your child(ren), for example, back to your home country, you need the permission of the other parent who has parental authority. Without having his/her consent to relocate, you can ask the court for a replacement permission.

The court will look at the all the given circumstances and investigate which country will suit the child best. If you have an older child who is settled in the Netherlands (who is going to school and has a social life here), it will be difficult to get permission from the court.