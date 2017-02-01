The NN Future Matters Scholarship 2017

The NN Future Matters Scholarship 201701 February 2017, by Kiri Scully
NN group, parent company of Nationale Nederlanden, one of the largest insurance companies in the Netherlands, has announced that they will be financing a new scholarship.
The NN Future Matters Scholarship
The scholarship is called The NN Future Matters Scholarship, and will be administered by EP-Nuffic, an organization promoting the internationalisation of education.
The purpose of the scholarship
The scholarship aims to give young people who have already completed a bachelor’s degree, the opportunity to continue their studies with financial support as well as mentorship in order to help them overcome adversity.
The scholarship focuses on creating economic opportunities for those in finance, risk management and economics only.
Successful applicants will be matched with an NN-mentor who will coach them through their studies and help them engage in their own economic development.
Application requirements
To be able to apply for the scholarship, prospective students must meet the specific requirements:
› You are a first generation academic, meaning that your parents or guardians have never graduated from university.
› You hold a passport from the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain or Turkey.
› You are accepted onto a full-time Master’s programme in the field of finance, risk management, or economics at a participating Dutch research university.
› You obtained a 2,1 or above in your Bachelor’s (equivalent to a 7 out of 10 on the Dutch system).
› Your studies will commence in September, 2017.
Please note, preference will be given to those have not yet studied or worked abroad.
Grants available
Successful applicants who hold European passports will receive a scholarship of 5.000 euros, part of which is meant to go towards your tuition fees, which in the Netherlands is currently 2.006 euros for most courses.
This will be split into two installments of 2.250 euros, which will be paid out in the first year of your studies. The remaining 500 euros will be issued once you complete your studies.
If you are applying with Turkish citizenship, currently a non-EEA country, you will be liable for non-EEA tuition fees. The scholarship for Turkish students will therefore be higher in order to accommodate this.
Students from Turkey will receive 3.000 euros in addition to the tuition fee for the relevant Master’s programme, up to a maximum of 15.000 euros.
How to apply?
You can apply for the NN Future Matters Scholarship at the participating Dutch research institute of your choice. Check out the list of participating universities, and make sure you apply before the deadline: May 1, 2017.
Staff members of NN and EP-Nuffic will select the successful candidates and grant them the scholarships.
If you do not meet the requirements, you still have time to see if you qualify for other scholarships, including the Holland Scholarship.
Studying in the Netherlands
If you are interested in studying at a Dutch university and found the right course, all you need to do now is investigate what it’s like to live, work and study in the Netherlands. Study in Holland has lots of useful information to help you get familiar with student life in the Netherlands.
