The NN Future Matters Scholarship 2017

NN group, parent company of Nationale Nederlanden, one of the largest insurance companies in the Netherlands, has announced that they will be financing a new scholarship.

The NN Future Matters Scholarship

The scholarship is called The NN Future Matters Scholarship, and will be administered by EP-Nuffic, an organization promoting the internationalisation of education.

The purpose of the scholarship

The scholarship aims to give young people who have already completed a bachelor’s degree, the opportunity to continue their studies with financial support as well as mentorship in order to help them overcome adversity.

The scholarship focuses on creating economic opportunities for those in finance, risk management and economics only.

Successful applicants will be matched with an NN-mentor who will coach them through their studies and help them engage in their own economic development.

Application requirements

To be able to apply for the scholarship, prospective students must meet the specific requirements:

› You are a first generation academic, meaning that your parents or guardians have never graduated from university.

› You hold a passport from the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain or Turkey.

› You are accepted onto a full-time Master’s programme in the field of finance, risk management, or economics at a participating Dutch research university.

› You obtained a 2,1 or above in your Bachelor’s (equivalent to a 7 out of 10 on the Dutch system).

› Your studies will commence in September, 2017.

Please note, preference will be given to those have not yet studied or worked abroad.

Grants available

Successful applicants who hold European passports will receive a scholarship of 5.000 euros, part of which is meant to go towards your tuition fees, which in the Netherlands is currently 2.006 euros for most courses.