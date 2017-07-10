 
Zein: Awesome summer holiday day camps for kids

10 July 2017
(0)

There’s no need for your child(ren) to be bored during those long summer holidays this year. Zein International Childcare - the official childcare provider to international schools in The Hague - will be running a range of English speaking themed and multi-activity day camps during the whole summer for children aged 4-12.

And unlike other sports camps in the region, all Zein camps are fully registered with the Dutch authorities.

Something for everyone

There are 10 different camps to choose from - so whether your child’s a sports enthusiast or someone who loves outdoor adventure, has an artistic mind or considers themselves a performer - they are sure to find a holiday camp that will suit them!

Experienced professionals and exciting field trips

The weekly programmes are led by professional and experienced childcare workers and, where relevant, sports teachers and other specialists.

In addition to themed workshop activities and recreational sports and games, the weekly programmes also include two exciting field trips!

When and where

Zein camps run Monday to Friday from 8am to 6:30pm at four different locations across four different locations across The Hague and surroundings - each week offers a variety of themes to choose from.

Families are free to select any of the "campsites" and because all locations are registered and fully licensed, working families can claim part of the costs for the camps back.
 

 

Costs and bookings

The gross cost (without childcare allowance) is 89,25 euros per day. The minimum subscription is five days for the first week (Monday-Friday). After the first week, bookings must be for a minimum of two days per week. 

The price includes:
Breakfast and healthy warm meals and snacks throughout the day
Entrance fees and transport for field trips
All materials and instruction

Please note, you may be eligible to claim a tax refund through the Dutch Childcare Allowance for this registered camp - the Zein team will be happy to help you apply.

For more information visit Holiday Camps, call 070-3268263 and/or send their friendly team an email

