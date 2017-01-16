Open your child’s window to the world at The British School in The Netherlands

The IamExpat Spotter is a medium of news coverage; a channel between the expat community and a numbe...
Open your child’s window to the world at The British School in The Netherlands16 January 2017, by IamExpat Spotter
Searching for a school that provides academic excellence and an enriching environment for your child is one of the most momentous decisions a parent will ever make.
After all, this is where career choices are made and dreams begin!
Four campuses, one school
With four campuses across The Hague, The British School in the Netherlands (BSN) is large enough to cater for families coming from all over the world and living within the Randstad area.
The three junior schools and senior school follow the British curriculum right through from Foundation Stage to the Sixth Form where students can choose from three academic pathways including A Levels, IB Diploma Programme, IB Career-related Programme and BTEC qualifications.
There are plenty of opportunities for cross-school interactions in our many sports clubs or creative arts and collaborative projects. In doing so, wider friendship circles are created, making for sociable and confident children and young adults.
Starting school: easy does it
No matter how old your child may be, starting or changing school is an exciting, but sometimes stressful, time for both parents and children.
You can rest easy knowing the BSN welcomes children from all over the world, from over 80 nationalities in fact, who contribute to its internationally British school ethos.
As such, staff are very experienced in supporting and settling children with a wide range of fluency in English. English as an Additional Language (or EAL), is a phrase used by teachers to refer to children who use a language other than English.
In addition, International Student Ambassadors buddy up with new students and introduce them to the BSN way of life - they never feel like the newbie for long!
Academic excellence at the BSN
The BSN’s reputation as a school of academic excellence continues to grow and their students’ results speak for themselves:
› A-level Grades
|A*-A grade
|A*-B grade
|BSN
|36%
|65%
|UK average
|26%
|53%
› IB Diploma Programme
|Pass rate
|40+ points
|Average score /45
|BSN
|100%
|23,3%
|37
|World
|79,3%
|7,5%
|31,1
› GCSE
|A*-A grade
|A*-C grade
|BSN
|47%
|94%
|UK average
|20,5%
|66,9%
› IB Careers-Related Programme
|Pass rate
|BSN
|100%
|World
|79,3%
With impressive results such as these, it's no wonder that students’ university destinations are equally impressive. A BSN education really can open the window to a world of opportunities.
The BSN’s 10 learner attributes
Underpinning lessons and ethos at The British School in The Netherlands are 10 learner attributes, which staff encourage and seek evidence of.
The 10 attributes of students at The BSN are:
› Inquirers: Students develop their natural curiosity.
› Knowledgeable: Students explore concepts, ideas and issues that have local and global significance.
› Thinkers: Students exercise initiative in applying thinking skills critically and creatively.
› Communicators: Students understand and express ideas and information confidently and creatively.
› Principled: Students act with integrity and honesty.
› Open-minded: Students understand and appreciate their own cultures and personal histories, and are open to the perspectives, values and traditions of other individuals and communities.
› Caring: They show empathy, compassion and respect towards the needs and feelings of others.
› Risk-takers: They approach unfamiliar situations and uncertainty with courage and forethought, and have the independence of spirit to explore new roles, ideas and strategies.
› Balanced: They understand the importance of intellectual, physical and emotional balance to achieve personal well-being for themselves and others.
› Reflective: They understand by thinking about and asking themselves questions.
From themed assemblies that encourage children to think about core values and where they can put their points of view across, to students teaching younger students so they can directly experience the altruistic rewards that come from helping others, the BSN fosters a learning environment where the above attributes are practiced every day.
Open Day: February 8, 2017
Whether your child is at the beginning of their school adventure or about to embark on their final stage of schooling, The British School in The Netherlands (BSN) welcomes you and your family to their Open Day on Wednesday February 8, 2017.
Find out more and register for the Open Day here.
Contact information
To learn more please explore the BSN website or:
› Call +31 (0)70 315 4077
› Email admissions@britishschool.nl
- Changes to Dutch laws and benefits in effect from January, 2017
- NS trains: now 100 percent wind-powered!
- Dual nationality and the Dutch elections: candidate Eelco Keij from D66 explains
- The Netherlands job market: an overview of what to expect in 2017
- [Update: Strike Cancelled] NS reduced service due to strike
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat