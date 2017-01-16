Open your child’s window to the world at The British School in The Netherlands

Searching for a school that provides academic excellence and an enriching environment for your child is one of the most momentous decisions a parent will ever make.

After all, this is where career choices are made and dreams begin!

Four campuses, one school

With four campuses across The Hague, The British School in the Netherlands (BSN) is large enough to cater for families coming from all over the world and living within the Randstad area.

The three junior schools and senior school follow the British curriculum right through from Foundation Stage to the Sixth Form where students can choose from three academic pathways including A Levels, IB Diploma Programme, IB Career-related Programme and BTEC qualifications.

There are plenty of opportunities for cross-school interactions in our many sports clubs or creative arts and collaborative projects. In doing so, wider friendship circles are created, making for sociable and confident children and young adults.

Starting school: easy does it

No matter how old your child may be, starting or changing school is an exciting, but sometimes stressful, time for both parents and children.

You can rest easy knowing the BSN welcomes children from all over the world, from over 80 nationalities in fact, who contribute to its internationally British school ethos.

As such, staff are very experienced in supporting and settling children with a wide range of fluency in English. English as an Additional Language (or EAL), is a phrase used by teachers to refer to children who use a language other than English.

In addition, International Student Ambassadors buddy up with new students and introduce them to the BSN way of life - they never feel like the newbie for long!

Academic excellence at the BSN

The BSN’s reputation as a school of academic excellence continues to grow and their students’ results speak for themselves:

› A-level Grades

A*-A grade A*-B grade BSN 36% 65% UK average 26% 53%



› IB Diploma Programme

Pass rate 40+ points Average score /45 BSN 100% 23,3% 37 World 79,3% 7,5% 31,1



› GCSE

A*-A grade A*-C grade BSN 47% 94% UK average 20,5% 66,9%



› IB Careers-Related Programme

Pass rate BSN 100% World 79,3%



With impressive results such as these, it's no wonder that students’ university destinations are equally impressive. A BSN education really can open the window to a world of opportunities.

The BSN’s 10 learner attributes

Underpinning lessons and ethos at The British School in The Netherlands are 10 learner attributes, which staff encourage and seek evidence of.

