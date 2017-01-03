Nyenrode’s IMBA moving to the iconic heart of Amsterdam...

From September 2017 onwards, Nyenrode’s full-time International MBA will move to the iconic heart of historical Amsterdam.

This flagship program, which is uniquely designed to bring students closer to Europe, will relocate to De Vijf Keizers, a complex of unique canal-side buildings located on the Keizersgracht in Amsterdam.

Connecting with European businesses

According to Prof. Dr. Dennis Vink, Program Director of the International MBA:

"Over the last year, we have seen an increased interest from our international students to get connected with the European business environment. Therefore, in 2016 we launched the European Immersion Modules.

During such modules, our students visit companies in various sectors in cities such as Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Milan and Paris. During these visits, our students get connected with Business Executives of top tier companies and institutions.

This provides a great opportunity for them to expand their network, learn about the latest updates in business, and explore employment possibilities."

Moving closer to opportunities

Prof. Vink continues: "Moving our IMBA program to Amsterdam was a natural step for us. Currently, we connect our students with the Dutch labor market through activities such as 'Meet the CEO' sessions, career events and more with the support of our Career & Personal Development Center.

Living and studying in Amsterdam will bring our students even closer to such opportunities. Our strong connection with the business world plays a big role in providing employment possibilities to our students. Currently, 82 percent of them find a job within three months after graduation."

Activities on campus

In addition to most of the sessions taking place in Amsterdam, special activities and seminars will take place at the Nyenrode campus in Breukelen (located between Amsterdam and Utrecht).

This ensures that participants are able to network with other members of the Nyenrode community and can also experience the inspiring environment of Nyenrode’s 13th century castle.

Integrated Business Practices and European Immersion Modules

Nyenrode’s full-time International MBA program revolves around Integrated Business Practices.