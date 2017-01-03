Nyenrode’s IMBA moving to the iconic heart of Amsterdam...

The IamExpat Spotter is a medium of news coverage; a channel between the expat community and a numbe...
Nyenrode’s IMBA moving to the iconic heart of Amsterdam03 January 2017, by IamExpat Spotter
From September 2017 onwards, Nyenrode’s full-time International MBA will move to the iconic heart of historical Amsterdam.
This flagship program, which is uniquely designed to bring students closer to Europe, will relocate to De Vijf Keizers, a complex of unique canal-side buildings located on the Keizersgracht in Amsterdam.
Connecting with European businesses
According to Prof. Dr. Dennis Vink, Program Director of the International MBA:
"Over the last year, we have seen an increased interest from our international students to get connected with the European business environment. Therefore, in 2016 we launched the European Immersion Modules.
During such modules, our students visit companies in various sectors in cities such as Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Milan and Paris. During these visits, our students get connected with Business Executives of top tier companies and institutions.
This provides a great opportunity for them to expand their network, learn about the latest updates in business, and explore employment possibilities."
Moving closer to opportunities
Prof. Vink continues: "Moving our IMBA program to Amsterdam was a natural step for us. Currently, we connect our students with the Dutch labor market through activities such as 'Meet the CEO' sessions, career events and more with the support of our Career & Personal Development Center.
Living and studying in Amsterdam will bring our students even closer to such opportunities. Our strong connection with the business world plays a big role in providing employment possibilities to our students. Currently, 82 percent of them find a job within three months after graduation."
Activities on campus
In addition to most of the sessions taking place in Amsterdam, special activities and seminars will take place at the Nyenrode campus in Breukelen (located between Amsterdam and Utrecht).
This ensures that participants are able to network with other members of the Nyenrode community and can also experience the inspiring environment of Nyenrode’s 13th century castle.
Integrated Business Practices and European Immersion Modules
Nyenrode’s full-time International MBA program revolves around Integrated Business Practices.
These practices are, unlike the setup of traditional MBAs, multidisciplinary modules that match the way real business is done.
Each practice includes integrated case studies, in-company projects and a European Immersion Module.
IMBA Business Practices
Business Practices covered by the IMBA include:
› Fundamentals of Business and Management
› Organizational Dynamics and Talent Management (including European Immersion Module: Copenhagen)
› Value Chain Optimization and Operational Excellence (including European Immersion Module: Dublin)
› Strategic Finance (including European Immersion Module: Paris)
› Digitalization, Information, Innovation and 'Meet the CEO' (including European Immersion Module: Milan)
› Strategy, Markets, Globalization and Competitiveness (including European Immersion Module: Brussels)
› Personal Leadership Development
Final Graduation Project
To successfully finish the full-time International MBA, participants are required to complete a Final Graduation Project which consists of a Consultancy Project done in teams.
Additionally, students who would like to expand their business network beyond Europe are given the possibility to follow optional Developing Economies Modules at one of Nyenrode’s partner universities abroad, in countries such as India, Uruguay and South Africa.
About the Nyenrode IMBA
General information about the IMBA:
› Duration: One year
› Experience requirements: Three years of full-time professional work experience.
› Female/male ratio: 53:47
› Ranking: Number 35 in Europe according to FT Rankings 2015
› Start of the Program: September 2017
› Tuition fee: 39.500 euros (limited scholarship opportunities available)
Experience the full-time International MBA
Join Nyenrode's International Business Game from March 30 - April 1, 2017.
During the International Business Game you can experience Nyenrode Breukelen and Amsterdam, get the chance to solve a real business case powered by IamExpat and win a scholarship for the IMBA program. Register here.
Schedule a personal consultation
You can also sign up for a personal consultation with a Talent Recruiter, via skype, telephone or in person, to learn more about the IMBA program.