International School Utrecht: Where music takes centre stage

Are you looking for an international school where music truly takes centre stage? Then the International School Utrecht is the school for your child.

ISUtrecht is settled in a city with a strong music tradition, so it felt like a natural step to make music the focus point of the school.

The ISUtrecht Music Academy

Music teacher and choirmaster David de Geus joined ISUtrecht a year ago. He is responsible for creating the music curriculum and a primary school choir, school orchestra and secondary vocal ensemble.

He now teaches all the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme (MYP) grades, 2-3 hours per week.

It is the beginning of the "ISUtrecht Music Academy", a continuous programme throughout the MYP grades, aimed at giving students the opportunity to choose music as an IB Diploma subject.

"This is something we will build on, ensuring our students have access to various instrumental specialists during and after school hours," Mr De Geus explains. "I want our Diploma students to be able to directly go to a music conservatory, and to that end I am looking to work closely together with the Utrecht music conservatory."​

One-on-one music lessons

Australian music teacher Amber Vincent joined the school in August 2016. Ms Vincent has since designed music units for the kindergarten and grade 5 classes, which she now teaches once a week.

Another full-time music teacher will be hired in August 2017, ensuring that all the PYP and MYP grades will have weekly music lessons.

Next academic year, the school will also see an extension of one-on-one music lessons by instrumental specialists - students can currently choose between guitar and keyboards - and the founding of the ISUtrecht orchestra.

Young Composers

Primary students are in for a special treat this spring, as grades 2-4 will participate in a unique project called Young Composers, led by music centre and concert hall TivoliVredenburg.

Over the course of 10 workshops, the students will learn to compose their own piece of music. The project will culminate in a concert at TivoliVredenburg, where the students will perform their own music, together with the French Danel String Quartet.

IB World School

International School Utrecht was founded in August 2012. What started as a tiny school with just 62 students is now, almost five years later, a fully authorised International Baccalaureate World School, teaching the Primary Years Programme, Middle Years Programme and Diploma Programme.

