Improve your Dutch or English this summer at the BSN Language Centre

Various needs can motivate people to learn a language. You may want to learn Dutch or improve your English skills if, for example, you'd like to be able to communicate better with your Dutch or English colleagues. Or you may want to start a new career in teaching English.

These are just a few of the many reasons you may wish to take a course at The BSN Language Centre in The Hague.

Learning Dutch

For employees new to the Netherlands, learning some Dutch is essential.

For companies that want to make a solid investment in their employees, The BSN Language Centre offers an In Company Dutch course.

For individuals, the Language Centre offers a wide variety of Dutch courses, from Beginners to the NT2 exam/advanced level.

English at Work

English is becoming an important language in the Dutch workspace - it's the language of international business and has, therefore, become increasingly important.

"In countries where English is not a native or official language, over two-thirds of employers say that English is important for their business," according to a research paper of Cambridge English.

The same report stated that there was much to gain in this area as there is also a 40 percent skill gap between the actual skills of employees and the required English language skills.

This is where The BSN Language Centre steps into the picture! They offer a variety of English courses focused on the business environment:

Business language courses

› In Company English

› Business English in the Evening

› Private English Lessons.

Summer Intensives Dutch or English in July

If you wish to boost your English or Dutch, BSN Language Centre's 2-week Summer Intensive is just what you are looking for! For two weeks in July, you'll be able to immerse yourself in the language. Because of the concentrated period of study time, you will really boost your skills.

If you need to prepare for the IELTS Exam to enter university, or you'd like to see if teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL) is for you, then one of the English Summer Intensives would be suitable!