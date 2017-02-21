 
Gifted Minds International School: Nurturing Talents, Creating Champions

21 February 2017, by
Every child is gifted and talented in their own way. This is part of the philosophy of Gifted Minds International School (GMIS), the first international school in Hoofddorp that advocates a "Child First" policy. GMIS celebrates these gifted traits in every child by nurturing and enhancing their minds to their fullest potential.

GMIS provides educational services for children from 3 to 12 years old.

The primary focus of GMIS

To ensure that your child reaches his or her full potential, Gifted Minds focuses on the following:

A transdisciplinary curriculum with an emphasis on higher order thinking skills
Inquiry-based learning
Bilingual brain connections
Teacher-child and family relationships
Exploration, discovery and active child participation
A high quality and unique programme with experiential learning
Qualified and specialised subject teachers with a low student-to-teacher ratio

What GMIS offers

Besides a high quality international education, students at GMIS can also look forward to:

Free transport from Amsterdam to Hoofddorp (via Amstelveen)
Extracurricular activities, twice a week
Specialised educators in the following subjects: music, art, drama, physical education and health education
Swimming lessons in term 1, 2 and 4 at the Koning Willem-Alexander swimming sports complex
International vegetarian and non-vegetarian warm lunches catered by Kragtwijk restaurant in Amstelveen
Freshly baked pastries at afternoon snack time
Field trips each term in addition to many more fun activities
No waiting list

What’s more, GMIS also offers an exclusive package for company-funded employees and self-funded parents seeking admissions for their children.

Gifted Minds International School Netherlands Hoofddorp

High quality international education

GMIS is an international educational institution which is recognised and registered with the Ministerie van Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap (Ministry of Education, Culture and Science) of the Netherlands.

It is a candidate school for the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IBPYP), and is pursuing authorisation as an IBPYP World School.

IBPYP World Schools share a common philosophy; a commitment to a high quality, challenging and international education that Gifted Minds International School believes is of paramount importance to its students.

In addition, GMIS has adopted the US Common Core Standards.

Contact information

To find out more you can:
Explore the GMIS website
Call +31 (0)23 888 8874
Email Gifted Minds International School

