Gifted Minds International School: Nurturing Talents, Creating Champions

Every child is gifted and talented in their own way. This is part of the philosophy of Gifted Minds International School (GMIS), the first international school in Hoofddorp that advocates a "Child First" policy. GMIS celebrates these gifted traits in every child by nurturing and enhancing their minds to their fullest potential.

GMIS provides educational services for children from 3 to 12 years old.

The primary focus of GMIS

To ensure that your child reaches his or her full potential, Gifted Minds focuses on the following:

› A transdisciplinary curriculum with an emphasis on higher order thinking skills

› Inquiry-based learning

› Bilingual brain connections

› Teacher-child and family relationships

› Exploration, discovery and active child participation

› A high quality and unique programme with experiential learning

› Qualified and specialised subject teachers with a low student-to-teacher ratio

What GMIS offers

Besides a high quality international education, students at GMIS can also look forward to:

› Free transport from Amsterdam to Hoofddorp (via Amstelveen)

› Extracurricular activities, twice a week

› Specialised educators in the following subjects: music, art, drama, physical education and health education

› Swimming lessons in term 1, 2 and 4 at the Koning Willem-Alexander swimming sports complex

› International vegetarian and non-vegetarian warm lunches catered by Kragtwijk restaurant in Amstelveen

› Freshly baked pastries at afternoon snack time

› Field trips each term in addition to many more fun activities

› No waiting list

What’s more, GMIS also offers an exclusive package for company-funded employees and self-funded parents seeking admissions for their children.