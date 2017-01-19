 
International MBA Event to Be Held in Amsterdam

19 January 2017, by
The world’s top business schools will soon be within your reach!

Access MBA, a global leader in One-to-One business education events, will return on January 26 to Amsterdam at the Hilton Hotel.

Access MBA connects business executives and top international MBA programmes through personalised One-to-One meetings between experienced professionals and business school representatives.

Finding the right course

The One-to-One event will enable business professionals to find a top MBA programme that corresponds to their background and expectations.

The Access MBA Team evaluates prospective MBA candidates' profiles and proposes suitable business schools with whom they can meet.

The 25-minute long meetings with MBA Admission Directors help candidates identify the business school programmes to which they would like to apply.

Participating business schools

The Access MBA Fall Tour showcases 150 international business schools and takes place in 40 cities across the world.

Potential MBA applicants in Amsterdam can expect to meet representatives from schools such as:
University of Oxford, Saïd Business School, United Kingdom
MBS, Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, United Kingdom
INSEAD, Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires, France
HEC Paris, Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Paris, France
IMD, International Institute for Management Development, Switzerland
IE, Business School, Spain
IESE, Business School, Spain
CBS, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark
Rotterdam School of Management (RSM), The Netherlands
...and many more.

Additional support services

In addition to the in-person meetings with Admissions Directors, event attendees will:
receive MBA and GMAT preparation support
obtain information about scholarships and other funding options
gain insight into the MBA admissions process
participate in panel discussions featuring school representatives and alumni

Hiring prospects

The prestigious Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree has traditionally been a valued asset to careers in the business world. The latest data reveals that the prospects remain high in almost any professional field.

ACCESS MBA logo

ACCESS MBA

About 88 percent of employers said they would hire recent MBA graduates in 2016, according to a poll of 800 corporate recruiters by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the organisation that administers the GMAT exam.

"In 2016, companies continue to express high levels of hiring demand for business school graduates," the report states.

In addition, 89 percent of the respondents plan to conduct on-campus recruitment visits, further reinforcing the notion that career opportunities are one of the core advantages offered by the MBA experience.

Salary expectations

The strong demand for MBA graduates also signifies higher salaries. US-based companies plan to offer recent MBA graduates a starting median base salary of 105.000 dollars in 2016, up from 100.000 dollars in 2015.

MBA graduates participating in an annual survey conducted by Advent Group in 2016 also attested to the bright prospects, with 78 percent of those polled claiming that they have either found a better-paying job or managed to climb the career ladder as a result of their studies.

Register now!

The Access MBA event will take place at the Hilton Hotel (Apollolaan 138) on Thursday, January 26, 2017, 4.30 - 10pm.

In order for Access MBA to identify the most suitable business school options for them, event attendees are required to register for free online.

About Advent Group

Established in 2004, Advent Group is an independent event and media agency specialising in business education. Each year the Access MBA and Access Masters Tours introduce 50.000 potential applicants to 200 top business schools at over 120 events around the globe.

As the worldwide leader in One-to-One MBA events, Advent Group’s mission is to increase awareness of business schools through media outreach, as well as to guide potential applicants to the right schools and programmes.

For more information

For more information, please contact Bilyana Tsaneva at bilyana@advent-group.net.

