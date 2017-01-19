International MBA Event to Be Held in Amsterdam

For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes

The world’s top business schools will soon be within your reach!

Access MBA, a global leader in One-to-One business education events, will return on January 26 to Amsterdam at the Hilton Hotel.

Access MBA connects business executives and top international MBA programmes through personalised One-to-One meetings between experienced professionals and business school representatives.

Finding the right course

The One-to-One event will enable business professionals to find a top MBA programme that corresponds to their background and expectations.

The Access MBA Team evaluates prospective MBA candidates' profiles and proposes suitable business schools with whom they can meet.

The 25-minute long meetings with MBA Admission Directors help candidates identify the business school programmes to which they would like to apply.

Participating business schools

The Access MBA Fall Tour showcases 150 international business schools and takes place in 40 cities across the world.

Potential MBA applicants in Amsterdam can expect to meet representatives from schools such as:

› University of Oxford, Saïd Business School, United Kingdom

› MBS, Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, United Kingdom

› INSEAD, Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires, France

› HEC Paris, Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Paris, France

› IMD, International Institute for Management Development, Switzerland

› IE, Business School, Spain

› IESE, Business School, Spain

› CBS, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark

› Rotterdam School of Management (RSM), The Netherlands

...and many more.

Additional support services

In addition to the in-person meetings with Admissions Directors, event attendees will:

› receive MBA and GMAT preparation support

› obtain information about scholarships and other funding options

› gain insight into the MBA admissions process

› participate in panel discussions featuring school representatives and alumni

Hiring prospects

The prestigious Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree has traditionally been a valued asset to careers in the business world. The latest data reveals that the prospects remain high in almost any professional field.