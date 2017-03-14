The accompanying partner: how to use your time abroad to improve your skills

Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University (RSM), is one of Europe’s leading business schools and offers a portfolio of top-ranking programmes.

Brandon Kirby, Director of MBA Marketing & Admissions at Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, writes about accompanying partners who are not in the workforce, and how they can use their time abroad to improve their business and leadership skills.

Relocating outside of your home country for a job or assignment can be exciting as well as stressful, especially for the accompanying partner (often referred to as the trailing partner).

Often the assignment is a multi-year engagement and in those instances, it’s not uncommon for the accompanying person to leave the workforce during their time abroad.

How about pursuing an MBA?

One idea might be to consider during this time is going back to school and pursuing an MBA. That suggestion might sound crazy, but here are three reasons to consider getting an MBA as an accompanying partner:

› Avoid employment gap years

When reviewing a CV, employers or recruiters always seem to question why someone isn’t currently working or has been out of work for an extended period of time. It might be easy to explain your situation if you get the chance to speak with a hiring manager, but what if you don't?

Going back to school is a perfect way to proactively utilise your time away from work. Plus, should you decide to re-enter the workforce, it shows that you took initiative during your time away.

› Instant network

One of the biggest challenges in moving to another country is that it’s very likely you won’t know anyone. Your partner has the advantage of meeting plenty of colleagues at their workplace, but it can be a challenge meeting people from both a personal and professional standpoint when arriving in a new country.

By enrolling in an MBA programme, you will have the opportunity to get to know new people. These new connections might be the key to your next position, so there are both professional and personal benefits.

› Retain your professional identity

Going from working full-time to no longer working can be challenging in many ways, especially since many people tend to spend more time at work than they do at home.