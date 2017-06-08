Webster University: A global education with a worldwide network

Webster University is an American university based in Leiden. Their mission in the Netherlands is to enrich the lives of global citizens by offering a flexible, innovative and practical education in a culturally diverse setting.

The world is steadily becoming one. Increasingly, we share the same challenges and therefore, need to find and share global solutions. But where do we find them?

A global education can teach us how to change the way we think and act through learning about peace, protecting our environment, human rights, respect, cultural diversity, justice and the skills to find solutions to these interconnected challenges of the 21st century.

IamExpat caught up with Chris Osman, head of admissions at Webster University, to find out about his own experience as a foreign student coming to study in the Netherlands and what he thinks about the concept of a Global Education.

What does Global Education mean to you?

Global Education does not just mean studying in a different country but also studying with different groups of people. What I really enjoyed about my time at Webster as a Master’s student is that you studied with people from all over the world. Also, it was important for me to meet local students and Webster had a good mix between local and international in the classroom.

How does Global Education differ from 'normal' education?

I think 'normal' education doesn’t exist anymore. Dutch Universities are going through a huge transition where they are making it even easier for international students to study here.

The number of English speaking programmes are increasing and they are providing strong support to international students in relocating and living here, which frankly, you don’t really get at other European Universities, namely in Germany and France.

I really foresee that in the Netherlands all programmes, both undergraduate and graduate, will be completely in English. Only programmes that do require Dutch, such as your medical and law programmes, will probably be the only ones offered in the local language.

Do you consider yourself a Global Citizen?

I do consider myself a global citizen. It’s interesting because I’ve been living here for about eight years now. I do feel American when I’m here but when I’m back in the States I tend to feel more 'Dutch'.

So really I had to make the decision about my own identity that it’s not about being Dutch or American anymore, it is about being an international. I think 'Global Citizen' is a pretty good term to use. Most of my friends are international and the Dutch friends that I do have are international in some way.

What do you think about Global Citizenship in the 21st century?

I think Global Citizenship in the 21st century is an interesting thing to think about. From an International Relations perspective, Global Citizenship is unfortunately usually something that privileged people who have the 'right' passport can use.