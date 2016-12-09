Studying in the Netherlands and residence options after graduation

Fragomen Worldwide provides a full range of immigration services with wordwide support for individuals, professionals and businesses.

Many expats start their time in the Netherlands as a student and then continue to stay once they graduate. Making the transition from studies to the workforce takes some care, especially when it comes to maintaining your residency.

This article provides a brief guide to coming to the Netherlands as a student, and the most common residence options for after graduation.

Studying in the Netherlands

If you are a foreign national (not a citizen of an EU/EEA country or Switzerland) and you wish to attend a Dutch university, you will need a residence permit before you can begin your studies.

The residence permit will be sponsored by your educational institution and you must be a full-time student for the school to do so.

Only institutions qualified as "recognised sponsors" by the immigration authorities can file an application on your behalf, and you must be accepted to your field of study before the university can do so. A list of recognised educational institutions can be found here.

Proof of financial means

To qualify for the residence permit you must have sufficient financial means to support your studies.

You can demonstrate this by having adequate funds in a bank account, a scholarship, funds deposited into the account of your university or via financial support from someone residing either in the Netherlands or abroad (the review process can differ depending on the residence of your financial supporter).

This financial sponsor can be your parents, another family member or a company sponsoring your education, for example. To continue qualifying for your residence permit you must obtain at least 50 percent of the required credits for each academic year.

Duration of stay

The residence permit is issued for the duration of study plus three months, up to a total of five years.

If you must fulfil some preparatory classes before beginning your studies, for example to learn Dutch or English, you may be granted up to one year in addition to the five-year maximum.

You may perform some limited work during your studies, either:

1) 10 hours per week, or

2) seasonal work during June, July and August.

Your employer must apply for a work permit for you.

Trainee or apprenticeship

You can also come to the Netherlands for a traineeship (work-related) or internship (study-related). In this case you will receive a combined work and residence permit, known as a Single Permit.

The Single Permit is issued when the Dutch labour authorities (UWV) make a positive recommendation and the immigration authorities (IND) then issue a residence permit with work authorisation.

You or your employer may apply to the IND for the Single Permit and the two authorities will manage the process internally. The qualification criteria for a trainee or internship permit are quite varied depending on your situation. You or your employer may want to obtain advice before filing an application.

Residence options after graduation

Here are some of the most common career-related residence permit options for continuing your stay in the Netherlands after studying.

Orientation Year permit

After you have completed your studies in the Netherlands you may qualify for the Orientation Year permit. This permit allows you to spend up to one year searching for an employer who can sponsor you to work in the Netherlands, or to open a Dutch company and remain in the Netherlands as a self-employed person.

This permit is also available to students who have graduated from a qualifying college or university outside the Netherlands. Find out more information about the Orientation Year permit.