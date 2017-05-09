Drive the Dutch way

Verkeersschool Kennedy is a driving school based in Amsterdam-Zuid. They offer extensive driver’s license training packages for manual and automatic cars (cat. B), motorcycles (cat. A), and mopeds (cat. AM).

They also offer refresher courses for those who have recently moved to the Netherlands and need to become familiar with Dutch traffic conditions.

Expats and Dutch traffic

It can be quite a challenge to drive a car in Amsterdam. With its narrow historic streets, cramped parking spaces, and trams, it’s definitely worth familiarising yourself with the Dutch rules to guarantee safety for yourself and others.

The Netherlands is one of the world’s most densely populated countries. That means a lot of traffic is pushed along the many roads and junctions.

Muriel Thomas (33) describes her experience as an expat moving to the capital, "When living in the United States, I always thought of myself as an experienced driver. Things changed after I had moved to the Netherlands to work with an international law firm."

"Suddenly, I had to take into account the many cyclists riding really close to my car - and to park my car along a dimly lit canal. It proved to be quite nerve-wracking."

Refresher courses

Her account may sound all too familiar to many expats as well as Dutch residents, Christian van Langen states. As an experienced instructor and owner of the Kennedy driving school, he knows all about the challenges of driving in Amsterdam.

"You are mangled between fast taxis on your left, and cyclists on your right, moving in unpredictable ways. You also have to consider trams that have the right of way at most intersections."

In recent years, more and more expats have been applying for refresher courses to help them adjust to Dutch traffic rules and improve their driving skills.

"Quite often, expats experience traffic situations that differ a lot from their home country, so taking a few extra lessons to acquaint oneself with the Dutch way of driving is a good idea," van Langen says.

Van Langen gives an example, "Upon entering the motorway, you have to accelerate rather quickly to keep pace with the other traffic."

"On the other hand, when leaving the motorway it is not uncommon to encounter a roundabout - so you’re forced to slow down considerably."

"To drive safely, you have to display self-confidence, self-assertiveness and decisiveness," Christian van Langen believes.

Tips for driving in the Netherlands

When taking residence in the Netherlands, expats from certain countries are able to exchange their regular driver’s license for a Dutch license.

Holders of certain foreign driver’s licenses may continue to use their license for a maximum of 185 days after gaining residence in the Netherlands.

When that period expires, however, they must pass the regular theory and driving tests at the CBR (Central Office for Motor Vehicles) to obtain a Dutch driver’s license.

Many people who move to the Netherlands may be unaware of some of the driving differences that are important to keep in mind, such as the following:



› Trams have priority and so do buses that are pulling out of bus stops.