Amsterdam start-up explains how an MBA helped build their business

Nyenrode Business Universiteit offers a Full-time MBA program with a focus on developing the next generation of business leaders.

Having moved the iconic MBA program to the Nyenrode campus in the heart of Amsterdam, it looks like a promising choice for those thinking of starting a business in one of the most thriving business centres of Europe. Nyenrode MBA alumni explain why.

Tim Mazajchik and Yasin Amani graduated from Nyenrode University in 2013 with a Master's degree in Business Administration.

After attending an MBA intro weekend, Tim and Yasin chose Nyenrode because they felt that the program would enable them to discover their authentic leadership skills through attending CEO workshops with multinationals like Microsoft, Heineken, and IBM, as well as work on in-company projects with peers from around the world.

It all started with an idea

"We both started our MBA-journey at Nyenrode independently but with the idea of starting a new venture, with a new business partner, and focusing on a new topic.

During our MBA, we realised that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was in one way or another incorporated into all the modules we took. And during the CEO-sessions, we noticed that CSR appeared to be the next big thing on the management agenda.

CSR allows you to redefine your purpose and generate economic value in a way that also creates value for society by addressing its challenges. This way, you connect your company’s success with social progress.

With backgrounds in Market Research and Finance, combined with our accumulated CSR knowledge during our MBA, it appeared that we were both deeply motivated and energised by the subject, and naturally worked well together."

Soon after graduating, they set up a consulting business called Heartbeat Strategy in the heart of Amsterdam, and they couldn’t have picked a better location.

A perfect location

Amsterdam has become a popular location for start-ups. In 2016 alone, the start-up population increased by 31 percent making it Europe’s third favourite capital for starting a business, according to SiliconCanals.nl.

A study by the OECD showed how thriving start-ups benefit local economies in that the innovation behind them creates new jobs and provides four times more employment growth than other businesses.

"When it comes to sustainability, Amsterdam is in the Champions’ League. It is the first city worldwide that has commissioned a report into the potential for transitioning to a circular economy.

The city is increasing its pace in improving sustainability; for example, by connecting its houses to locally generated sustainable electricity, challenging contractors to build greener properties, and encouraging the use of electric transport.

Just in the building where we work, we are surrounded by companies and initiatives with sustainable agendas, like Patagonia and Fairphone, which is very inspiring."

Furthermore, with Schiphol around the corner, and easy access to the rest of continental Europe, Amsterdam makes it easy for companies to collaborate internationally.