If you are working in the Netherlands, you may know that there are many rules and regulations about workers’ rights.

With the new year around the corner, budgets for next year are being distributed, and the forecast is looking good. Here’s an overview on what we might expect from 2017.

Unemployment has dropped

As the economy has picked up, employment has followed. For the first time since 2012, unemployment has fallen to below half a million. In November, the figure dropped to 499 thousand, which was a mere 5,6 percent of the entire labour force in the Netherlands.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics in the Netherlands (CBS), the decline per month amounts to an average of 7 thousand. To illustrate this, the Employment Insurance Agency (UWV) paid out 410 thousand unemployment benefits in November. The drop was the most significant amongst age groups under 45 years of age.

Minimum Wage

Like many countries, the Netherlands also has a minimum wage. In the Netherlands, the general minimum wage is set by the government and changes every six month. In January 2017, the wage increase (loonsverhoging) will go up by 0,94 percent.

Minimum wage in euros from July 1, 2017 (gross)

Age Per day Per week Per month 20 years 44,04 220,20 954,25 21 years 51,92 259,60 1.124,90 22 years 60,87 304,35 1.318,85 23 & older 71,61 358,05 1.551,60

Collective work agreements

From 2017, certain wages in specific sectors are also set to increase thanks to Collective Work Agreements (collectieve arbeidsovereenkomst) known as CAOs. These are negotiated between unions and employers of certain industries.