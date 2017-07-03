Peter Koijen and Ligia Ramos from in2motivation, an Amsterdam-based personal and professional development company, explain how slowing down can help you speed up again.

“How are you?” “Busy!” This seems to be the most common answer to this question nowadays. And it's true. People are busier than ever. But it seems to be an excuse for everything, and an answer that can no longer be given with creativity or positivity.

People need to slow down. Slowing down to speed up. What does that mean?! Well, that depends on the context.

Slowing down at work

You could slow down at work in three ways:

› Body

Make sure you sleep enough, meditate, or take coffee breaks or moments of reflection. But most of all, check your breathing - because breathing calms down the mind and body.

› Mind

Make sure you are not thinking too much in a circle, or about problems or negative things, and make space for positive ones; things you have achieved already.

› Focus on the people around you

Focus on human things rather than non-human things. Focusing on humans means that you take the time to appreciate the work of others. It also means spending quality time with colleagues to get to know them better.

It means starting a meeting asking people how they feel, how their evening was, and how their emotional state is before you dive into the agenda.

Paying attention to the human aspect means that you help create success stories at your meetings, or that you bring positivity to your workplace or break negative circles or energy.

Fuel, repair and maintenance

A car cannot drive 200 kilometres per hour, 365 days per year, 52 weeks, 24 hours per day continuously. It needs fuel, repair and maintenance. As do humans. When we give ourselves fuel, and repair and maintain ourselves, on a regular basis, we can function and speed up again.

Speeding up again

Speeding up will be here to stay. You are not unique in being busy. You are not unique in working in a company that communicates too much via email and has lost all track of human contact and focus.

You are not unique in trying to fix problems and achieve challenges in the most effective way to compete with other companies. That is something that with the current technological improvements seems to be a given.

The trick is to pay attention to, spend time with and focus enough on yourself to stay energised every day.