How to restart your career after a break

So here I am again, writing to you after a 2-year break. Quite some things have happened in the past two years. I became a mother for the 2nd time, I lived in Mexico for 1,5 years, and I recently moved back to the Netherlands.

Brain dead

When people asked me what my plans were for my stay in Mexico, I was confident that I would continue to work as before. But guess what? That didn’t happen. I was a mum and a housewife for 1,5 years.

I enjoyed this time enormously. No stress in the mornings, being there for my kids whenever they needed me, having a nanny when I needed a break, having a great social life with my girlfriends, travelling around Mexico...

Nevertheless, there was a shadow hanging over me. And it started to make my happy picture darker and darker as the months passed by.

Before I became a mother, I was a businesswoman with a full agenda and a successful coaching practice. Every day, I felt I was making a difference in the lives of my clients.

I had a higher purpose, and I was intellectually and creatively busy on a daily basis. Now, fast-forward 1,5 years, and I felt "brain dead". Even taking a course in Spanish couldn’t change that feeling.

Time for change

In this article, I want to share what helped me to restart my career and how you can do it too.

But first answer the following questions: ​

› Are you happy with your life as it is now?

› Are there parts of your life you are not satisfied with?

› Do you feel like your brain was put in "freeze mode" for some time?

› Do you experience a nagging feeling that there is so much more that you want to accomplish in your life?

› Do you ask yourself if it’s time for a change?

› Do you feel like you want to break through your own limitations?

If the answer is yes to any of these questions, you need to realise that the time to make a change is now. You can never gain back precious time.

Below you will find a list of tips to help you get started. In general, the tips can be divided into two kinds: mindset-related and action-related. These are the pillars crucial to any change.

Changing your mindset

First, you need to change your mindset:

› Create a vision of your future

Where do you see yourself in 20 years from now? Who is with you? What are you doing? What do you want to achieve? What would you most regret not having done? It is sometimes more difficult to envision your near future than it is to look at the distant future.

Here is an exercise for you to try: Activate your creative self and become an artist for a day. Take a big piece of paper and either draw the future life you want on it or, if you can’t draw, glue some images on it that represent your future life. Put it somewhere where you can see it every day, use it as a work in progress, and keep adding new images to it.

› Identify your big "why"

In order for our brain to do what we want it to do, it needs to know why you are doing it. It needs to know why you want to achieve these "crazy" plans you have for yourself. If your goal is "I want to go back to work", ask yourself why you want to. Don’t stop with the first answer, dig deeper. Our big why’s are often well-hidden.

› Identify mental road blocks

Now, this is the part where it starts to get interesting. You might be saying something like this to yourself: Okay, Dorota, I have this vision for myself, I want to pick up my professional life and start my own business as a health coach.

My big why is two-fold: to help others get healthy and have the flexibility to spend more time with my family. And there it comes, ... but... The big BUT.​