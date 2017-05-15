How to obtain a residence permit as a self-employed entrepreneur

Valegis Advocaten is a law firm based in Amsterdam and The Hague and is the counsel for entrepreneurs and companies with international interests. Gateway to Holland is their corporate immigration platform. Co-written by Andrea de Ruijter.

If you’re planning to set up your own business in the Netherlands, you may first want to check if you qualify for a residence permit as a self-employed person. As there are exemptions to the more rigorous general requirements, you might benefit from one of these exceptions.

Self-employed permits versus start-up permits

Before we delve into the requirements of the self-employed permit, let us first see if a start-up permit is a viable option for you.

The start-up permit

The start-up permit is a permit designed to lower entry barriers for innovative start-ups. The two most important requirements for a start-up permit are:

› Partnering with a recognised facilitator

› Offering an innovative product or service

The start-up permit is valid for up to one year and cannot be renewed.

The self-employed permit

For established companies, the self-employed permit may be a better fit. If you’re an American or a Japanese national, the self-employed permit is the best option for you due to more favourable conditions.

The self-employed permit is valid for up to two years and can be extended.

The requirements of a self-employed permit

What are the requirements of a self-employed permit? In general, the Dutch immigration service (IND) will send the application for a self-employed permit to the Dutch enterprise agency (RVO) for review.

A point-based system is used to assess whether the company serves an essential Dutch interest. You will need to fulfil the requirements of the following three categories:

› Personal experience

› Business plan

› Added value for the Netherlands

Other requirements include having sufficient means of income and meeting requirements for practising your business (relevant for registered professionals).

Exception 1: American and Japanese nationals

The above-mentioned point-based system does not apply to American and Japanese nationals due to the Dutch American Friendship Treaty (DAFT) and the Dutch-Japanese Friendship Treaty.

Instead, the main requirements include:

› Setting up a company in the Netherlands

› Depositing a minimal capital investment of 4.500 euros in your Dutch business bank account

› Registering at the local municipality in the Netherlands

A business plan is not required by the IND.

Exception 2: Turkish nationals

Due to the Association Agreement between Turkey and the EU, Turkish nationals may also benefit from more favourable conditions. For Turkish nationals, the point-based system will not be used.

Instead, the following criteria are used to assess the business plan:

› The company must serve an essential Dutch interest

› The company may not interfere with the free market economy

› The company may not interfere with the Dutch labour market

As you may notice, these requirements are less straightforward than the requirements for American and Japanese nationals.