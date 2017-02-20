Dismissed! But have you been given the right notice period?

Projob is a recruitment and career coaching agency with a focus on expats. Projob works with local and international companies, professionals and freelancers.

Whether you have been dismissed because of a reorganisation, bankruptcy, new technological developments etc., it is important to remember it can happen to anyone. It is often a distressing experience, and it can be even more so when you are not sure if it's being handled in the right way.

Each country has its own rules when it comes to dismissals, including the Netherlands. What are they? When and how should an employee be given notice?

Dismissed? A notice period applies!

If you work in the Netherlands, you will have signed an employment contract. This can be a temporary or permanent contract. Despite what kind of contract you have, if you are going to be dismissed, a notice period will apply.

› Permanent contracts

When you have a permanent employment contract, there will be a notice period you and your employer have to adhere to. This notice period is stated in your contract or there will be a referral in your contract to the Collective Labour Agreement (CAO) of the sector you work in.

How much notice an employer has to give an employee depends on how long the employee has worked for him or her. The maximum notice period is four months. The statutory notice period is one month.

It is possible that you and your employer have agreed upon a longer or shorter notice period. If so, this will be stated explicitly in your contract.

Does your work fall under a CAO? Your employer can only choose a shorter notice period if the CAO allows it.

It works both ways

Don’t forget that notice periods go both ways; if you plan to leave your job, you have to give your employer notice too.

You might not think that this is applicable to you if you are being dismissed, but if you agreed to give your employer a specific notice period, your employer must honour a period which is twice as long.

So, if you have to give your employer two months’ notice, your employer has to give you four months’ notice. The maximum notice period for employees is six months.

What if there is no notice period mentioned in my contract?

If there is no mention of a notice period in your contract, and there is no CAO applicable, the minimum statutory notice period of one month applies.

What if my employer hasn’t given me the correct notice period?

If you have not been given enough notice, you might be entitled to compensation. The compensation will amount to what you would have earned if the regular notice period had been applied.