Changing your job as an expat? Secure your residency in the Netherlands!

Kroes Advocaten Immigration Lawyers is a young, dynamic law firm focused on labour migration. Based in Amsterdam, their legal specialists provide quality services adapted to your particular needs.

Careers are always in motion. You may be offered a challenging new job, or your employer may be suddenly facing difficulties and therefore end your contract.

For expats who have a permit dependent on their current employer: be aware that a job change does not only affect your career, but may affect your residence status in the Netherlands.

Small mistakes by a new employer can have far-reaching consequences: it may lead to a withdrawal of your residence permit with retrospective effect and/or cause a "residency gap".

This article sets out some pointers that will hopefully help avoid issues with your residence permit.

Three-month search period

Expats with a valid permit to work as a highly skilled migrant are given three months to look for a new job, without the risk of losing their permit.

The benefits of this search period have recently been extended. Since 1 July 2016 all highly skilled migrants are given three months to find a new job.

Before that date only highly skilled migrants who lost their job at the employer’s initiative, and who could not be blamed for the termination, were given three months to find new work.

Search periods and the EU Blue Card

Expats holding an EU Blue Card will not lose their permit if the period of unemployment does not exceed three consecutive months. This means that EU Blue Card holders also have three months to find employment, irrespective of the reason why their former job was terminated.

In the Dutch Aliens Act Implementation Guidelines, the search period is limited to situations where the employment contract has been terminated at the initiative of the employer.

This contrasts with the wording of the EU Blue Card Directive however, which states that a three-month period of unemployment cannot lead to withdrawal of a permit, irrespective of the reason for unemployment.

The situation limitation in the Guidelines, therefore, does not seem to be correct.

Found a new job? Make sure you meet all requirements

A residence permit can only be continuously extended if, within the three-month search period, an employment contract is concluded that fulfills all the requirements of either the highly skilled migrant scheme or the EU Blue Card.

Although most employers will be aware of the requirements, it is advisable to double check this yourself, given the potentially far-reaching consequences.

Requirements for ongoing residency

The following three factors are some of the key issues of which you should be aware when changing jobs.

› Contract start date

You should ensure that the employment contract starts before the end of the three-month search period. A contract starting after the three-month search period might cause a residency gap.

The consequence of a gap is that the period of legal residence in the Netherlands before this gap will not be taken into account. This means that you will have to start again in building up a five-year uninterrupted period in the Netherlands to obtain permanent residency.

However, a gap does not pose a problem if you were allowed to stay in the Netherlands during the period you were not in a possession of a residence permit.

This is the case, for example, if you have applied for the extension of the permit before the three-month search period has ended. In that situation, only the period of the gap is deducted from the five-year period. However, it remains a problem if you are interested in obtaining Dutch citizenship.