Sales is a mindset

Peter Koijen from in2motivation, an Amsterdam-based motivational training company, discusses the sales mindset.

"Sell me this pen!" was the first thing I was asked to do in a job interview I did a long time ago. Of course, this was intended to test my sales skills. I got the job, though I failed at this particular task.

Over the last 20 years, tasks such as this have been set in interviews by dozens of sales managers. We still write, talk and train in "sales", and still ask candidates the same questions for sales positions.

Did we not learn anything else about sales? Do we still believe that sales is not for everyone? Do we still think that there is such a thing as "sales people"?

How mindset can make a difference

Much has already been written about the subject. There are a lot of different sales models available, attempting to provide a company's sales department with the "right" way to sell and the magical tools to make the sales figures grow.

Yet, while we see a lot of companies investing in "tips-training" (training that only gives tips or advice), we don't see many companies with an experience in sales that persists over time. Why is that?

The answer is easy. Models oversee one important element in sales, namely mindset. Mindset is the way you use your mind before, during and after sales. Mindset is the way you believe and create beliefs: beliefs about yourself, about your product, about the market, about your client, and about the thoughts you have about all of this.

Mindset is literally how you set your mind, and metaphorically how your mind is set. Mindset can make the difference between a good and an excellent sales professional. Mindset determines how you deal with victory and how you deal with defeat.

Sales is like a top sport. It is a profession that you will master by mastering all the elements. And mastering doesn't only mean following some 3-, 4-, 5- or 7-step process. It means really putting your heart and mind into your profession.

Mindset: perception, trust and passion

I would like to give you three examples of mindset: one about perception, one about trust, and one about passion:

› Perception

The first example is about how sales is perceived. Sales is not about sales. Too many sales professionals focus on selling. People don't like to be sold to; they like to buy, which is a different thing.

We know that people don't buy products, but the sensations, feelings and emotions they are going to experience once they have bought the products. So, how can you sell to your client if you don't know what these sensations, feelings and emotions are?

Sales is about buying. It’s about finding out why people buy in your market. Why do your clients buy products from your company and what is your relationship with them?

Focusing on the client means not thinking in a classical 1970s solution-based way or even in a more modern “value-selling” or “consultative” way. It is being very interested in the needs of your clients and their motivations for buying.

Because when you have a great product or service, a great relationship, a great price, and clients trust you and your service, they might be interested in buying from you.