A Midsummer Night’s DreamTheater / Utrecht
June 09-10
Utrecht
A classic stage play about magic and hilarity graces the stage of Parnassos Cultural Centre in Utrecht: A Midsummer Night’s Dream!
A beloved comedy
Taking place on June 9 and 10, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a student production performed in modern English, offering a great and understandable introduction to the funny plot of this beloved Shakespeare comedy.
A comedy in a fairytale atmosphere, this play is one big satire on Shakespeare’s more tragic works, such as Romeo and Juliet.
The story
With 12 actors portraying the characters, some slight differences have been made to the story, but it is still close to the original. Four stories crash into one another, creating a big, messy jumble of love, jealousy, magic and revenge.
The duke and duchess are to be married, and are trying to focus on their wedding, while simultaneously trying to deal with the court’s rebellious youngsters.
Hermia and Lysander love each other, but Hermia’s father promised her to Demetrius, who is in turn lusted after by a rejected and depressed Helena.
Three villagers are preparing a play to perform during the wedding, but one of them is hogging the stage, making an ass of himself.
The forest is full of the supernatural. A lover’s spat between the Fairy King and Queen will cause chaos for everyone, as the cheeky goblin Puck goes about to make mischief.