A classic stage play about magic and hilarity graces the stage of Parnassos Cultural Centre in Utrecht: A Midsummer Night’s Dream!

A beloved comedy

Taking place on June 9 and 10, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a student production performed in modern English, offering a great and understandable introduction to the funny plot of this beloved Shakespeare comedy.

A comedy in a fairytale atmosphere, this play is one big satire on Shakespeare’s more tragic works, such as Romeo and Juliet.

The story

With 12 actors portraying the characters, some slight differences have been made to the story, but it is still close to the original. Four stories crash into one another, creating a big, messy jumble of love, jealousy, magic and revenge.

