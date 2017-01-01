Dutch Comic Con 2017Other / Utrecht
March 25-26
Utrecht
Dutch Comic Con in Utrecht is the place to be for lovers of games, science fiction, fantasy, cosplay, comic books, series and films!
Heroes at Dutch Comic Con
Dutch Comic Con features hundreds of stalls, various workshops and presentations, movie screenings, new games and meet & greets with heroes of the pop culture industry.
You'll find almost any genre including horror, animation, anime, manga, toys, collectable card games, video games and fantasy novels.
Major brands such as Disney and Marvel will be present, along with creative individuals who are known for their cosplay skills or other art styles.
Special activities
Special activities to enjoy at the convention includes several gaming competitions, a cosplay competition, Dutch Comic Con Speed Dating, and the opportunity to meet various special guests who will be available for pictures and Q&A sessions.
There will also be various movie props to admire, and special goodies and merchandise to purchase.
Celebrity guests
Stars from various popular TV shows, movies, games and comic books will be appearing at the convention.
The guest list features actors from Star Trek, Once Upon A Time and The Walking Dead, as well as voice actors from the Assassin’s Creed games.
Peter Lodder
All images courtesy of Dutch Comic Con
Celebrities who will make an appearance at Dutch Comic Con 2017 include:
› Gates McFadden
- Dr. Beverly Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation
- Caroline Ryan in The Hunt for Red October
- Choreographer for the Jim Henson films Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal
› Sean Maguire
- Robin Hood in Once Upon a Time
- Leonidas in Meet the Spartans
- Kröd Mändoon in Kröd Mändoon and the Flame Sword of Fire
› Lennie James
- Morgan Jones in The Walking Dead
- Sol in Snatch
- Lee Kingley in Buried
- Richard in Run
› Hillywood Show
- YouTube celebrity sisters
› Pinkstylist
- Popculture costume and make-up transformation artist
› Henk Schiffmacher
- Famous Dutch tattoo master, who will be offering tattooing services at the con
› Paul Amos
- Voice actor in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
› Victoria Atkin
- Voice actor in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate