Dutch Comic Con 2017

Dutch Comic Con in Utrecht is the place to be for lovers of games, science fiction, fantasy, cosplay, comic books, series and films!

Heroes at Dutch Comic Con

Dutch Comic Con features hundreds of stalls, various workshops and presentations, movie screenings, new games and meet & greets with heroes of the pop culture industry.

You'll find almost any genre including horror, animation, anime, manga, toys, collectable card games, video games and fantasy novels.

Major brands such as Disney and Marvel will be present, along with creative individuals who are known for their cosplay skills or other art styles.

Special activities

Special activities to enjoy at the convention includes several gaming competitions, a cosplay competition, Dutch Comic Con Speed Dating, and the opportunity to meet various special guests who will be available for pictures and Q&A sessions.

There will also be various movie props to admire, and special goodies and merchandise to purchase.

Celebrity guests

Stars from various popular TV shows, movies, games and comic books will be appearing at the convention.

The guest list features actors from Star Trek, Once Upon A Time and The Walking Dead, as well as voice actors from the Assassin’s Creed games.



Peter Lodder



