Utrecht Canal Pride 2017

Utrecht Canal Pride 2017Festivals / Utrecht
17 June, 1pm – 4pm
Utrecht
The city of Utrecht is turning pink as the first ever Utrecht Canal Pride moves through its waters.
This floating festival consists of more than 30 boats that celebrate the LGBTQ community. Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to join in the inclusive, loving festivities.
Rainbow parade
The parade will start at the Catharijnesingel at 1pm, and move through the Ledig Erg and the Oudegracht to TivoliVredenburg.
Participating organisations come from all around the Netherlands, and include sports societies, student organisations, political parties, restaurants and more.
Using anything that floats, from yachts to mud barges, this rainbow parade steers towards an inclusive society.
LGBTQ in Utrecht
Utrecht has a rich history in promoting acceptance and emancipation for the LGBTQ community. The city is brimming with “pink initiatives” and over 70 active organisations.
It is high time for the proud city to offer these initiatives a new platform, in the shape of a joyful parade that leads through the heart of the city centre.