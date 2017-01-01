Utrecht Canal Pride 2017

The city of Utrecht is turning pink as the first ever Utrecht Canal Pride moves through its waters.

This floating festival consists of more than 30 boats that celebrate the LGBTQ community. Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to join in the inclusive, loving festivities.

Rainbow parade

The parade will start at the Catharijnesingel at 1pm, and move through the Ledig Erg and the Oudegracht to TivoliVredenburg.

Participating organisations come from all around the Netherlands, and include sports societies, student organisations, political parties, restaurants and more.