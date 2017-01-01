The Parade 2017 | Utrecht

From July 7 to 16, unique theatre festival The Parade can be enjoyed in Utrecht!

About The Parade

The Parade is a travelling theatre festival that pops up in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, The Hague and Utrecht during the summer.

The programme contains over 80 theatre, dance, mime and music performances, most of which have been created especially for the occasion.

Delicious cuisine at The Parade

The Parade offers a variety of delicious foods, from snacks to full dinners by participating restaurants. You can also enjoy a colourful cocktail or a selection of fine wines.

The Parade programme

The Parade brings an interesting theatre programme to the stage. Here are some highlights of performances and activities in Utrecht, that don’t have a language barrier:

› Kanwakaboom

Humorous percussion with a Caribbean flair.



Joep van Aert



Thumb image by Joep van Aert