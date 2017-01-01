 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
The Parade 2017 | Utrecht

The Parade 2017 | Utrecht

Festivals / Utrecht
21 July - 06 August

A:
Moreelsepark
Utrecht
W:
https://deparade.nl/
(0)

From July 7 to 16, unique theatre festival The Parade can be enjoyed in Utrecht!

About The Parade

The Parade is a travelling theatre festival that pops up in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, The Hague and Utrecht during the summer.

The programme contains over 80 theatre, dance, mime and music performances, most of which have been created especially for the occasion.

Delicious cuisine at The Parade

The Parade offers a variety of delicious foods, from snacks to full dinners by participating restaurants. You can also enjoy a colourful cocktail or a selection of fine wines.

The Parade programme

The Parade brings an interesting theatre programme to the stage. Here are some highlights of performances and activities in Utrecht, that don’t have a language barrier:

Kanwakaboom

Humorous percussion with a Caribbean flair.


Joep van Aert


Thumb image by Joep van Aert

Happy Cube

Celebrate life in an art hall.

Sssh, No Singing Please

A turbulent train journey through our own digital numbness.

SOS Earth

An interactive mockumentary, looking at Earth from Mars.

Slapstick

An ode to musical comedy, from Charlie Chaplin and the Marx Brothers to Spike Jones.

Four cities

The Parade will be taking place in four cities:
Rotterdam: June 23 - July 2, Museumpark
The Hague: July 7 - 16, Westbroekpark
Utrecht: July 21 - August 6, Moreelsepark
Amsterdam: August 11 - 27, Martin Luther Kingpark

WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×

Lifestyle Topics


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more