The Parade 2017 | Utrecht

21 July - 06 August
Utrecht
From July 7 to 16, unique theatre festival The Parade can be enjoyed in Utrecht!
About The Parade
The Parade is a travelling theatre festival that pops up in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, The Hague and Utrecht during the summer.
The programme contains over 80 theatre, dance, mime and music performances, most of which have been created especially for the occasion.
Delicious cuisine at The Parade
The Parade offers a variety of delicious foods, from snacks to full dinners by participating restaurants. You can also enjoy a colourful cocktail or a selection of fine wines.
The Parade programme
The Parade brings an interesting theatre programme to the stage. Here are some highlights of performances and activities in Utrecht, that don’t have a language barrier:
› Kanwakaboom
Humorous percussion with a Caribbean flair.
Joep van Aert
› Happy Cube
Celebrate life in an art hall.
› Sssh, No Singing Please
A turbulent train journey through our own digital numbness.
› SOS Earth
An interactive mockumentary, looking at Earth from Mars.
› Slapstick
An ode to musical comedy, from Charlie Chaplin and the Marx Brothers to Spike Jones.
Four cities
The Parade will be taking place in four cities:
› Rotterdam: June 23 - July 2, Museumpark
› The Hague: July 7 - 16, Westbroekpark
› Utrecht: July 21 - August 6, Moreelsepark
› Amsterdam: August 11 - 27, Martin Luther Kingpark