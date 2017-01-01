SWITCH Festival 2017

SWITCH Festival 2017Festivals / Utrecht
07 April
Utrecht
Go off the tracks with a festival at the Railway Museum in Utrecht, with artists from across the Netherlands making an appearance!
SWITCH is a brand new festival that offers music, art, stand-up comedy and food. The performances and art installations are located in between the trains and engines of the Railway Museum, on tasteful and interesting stages.
Music, art, film and food
Music lovers can discover talented singer-songwriters like Sandy Dane, Pip and Lady Dandelion, and get down to the beats of various DJs. There will also be a completely new kind of musical instrument available for visitors to produce their own tunes on.
YouTube video by SWITCH festival
All images courtesy of SWITCH Festival
In between the trains will be various art installations, such as the Sensorgan’s light spectacle, and the LiGHT-UP collective, where you can legally leave your tag, sign or drawing on the antique train wagons.
Film fanatics can recline on a Fatboy bean bag chair in an eccentric room full of rarities and knick knacks, and watch classic films and documentaries.
Worked up an appetite? Various food trucks will be serving delicious treats, there will be plenty of opportunity to grab a drink, and one of the old train compartments will even house a beer tasting workshop.