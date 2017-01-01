SWITCH Festival 2017

Go off the tracks with a festival at the Railway Museum in Utrecht, with artists from across the Netherlands making an appearance!

SWITCH is a brand new festival that offers music, art, stand-up comedy and food. The performances and art installations are located in between the trains and engines of the Railway Museum, on tasteful and interesting stages.

Music, art, film and food

Music lovers can discover talented singer-songwriters like Sandy Dane, Pip and Lady Dandelion, and get down to the beats of various DJs. There will also be a completely new kind of musical instrument available for visitors to produce their own tunes on.



YouTube video by SWITCH festival

All images courtesy of SWITCH Festival