SPRING Festival 2017

Festivals / Utrecht
May 18-27

Various locations
Utrecht
http://bit.ly/10poN1m
The fifth edition of SPRING will take place in Utrecht’s various theatre venues and in unexpected places across the city.

Rich variation of theatre

SPRING is a renowned international performing arts festival based in Utrecht, offering a rich variation of theatre, from amazing art extravaganzas to a unique interpretations of Greek tragedies.

SPRING for internationals

Most performances are labelled "language no problem", meaning that there are no language obstructions for people who do not speak Dutch or English.

The festival presents (inter)national performances by innovative theatre makers and choreographers. It showcases the latest developments and crossovers in contemporary and cutting edge performing arts.

Programme SPRING 2017

The programme for SPRING 2017 includes highlights such as:

Bacchae – Prelude to a Purge

A unique version of this tragedy by Euripides is performed as an intense and stunning piece of dance and music theatre by one of the rising stars of the international dance world: Marlene Monteiro Freitas.

SACRIFICE

An unprecedented, world-class art extravaganza, SACRIFICE is a four-part special, a "miniature festival" featuring visual art, pop music, theatre and dance.

The non-European programme includes:

Balabala

Indonesian-born choreographer Eko Supriyanto, who danced with Madonna, mixes the rich world of traditional culture with contemporary dance. Performing are five young female dancers from a small community in East-Indonesia.

Corbeaux

Moroccan Bouchra Ouizguen will be descending on the streets and squares of Utrecht like a murder of crows. Out of nowhere, a group of women form a sculpture of sound and perform a choreography of sighs.

