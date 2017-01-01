SPRING Festival 2017

The fifth edition of SPRING will take place in Utrecht’s various theatre venues and in unexpected places across the city.

Rich variation of theatre

SPRING is a renowned international performing arts festival based in Utrecht, offering a rich variation of theatre, from amazing art extravaganzas to a unique interpretations of Greek tragedies.

SPRING for internationals

Most performances are labelled "language no problem", meaning that there are no language obstructions for people who do not speak Dutch or English.

The festival presents (inter)national performances by innovative theatre makers and choreographers. It showcases the latest developments and crossovers in contemporary and cutting edge performing arts.

Programme SPRING 2017

The programme for SPRING 2017 includes highlights such as:

› Bacchae – Prelude to a Purge

A unique version of this tragedy by Euripides is performed as an intense and stunning piece of dance and music theatre by one of the rising stars of the international dance world: Marlene Monteiro Freitas.