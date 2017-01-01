Open Garden Day UtrechtFestivals / Utrecht
01 July
Utrecht
Around 50 private city gardens and courtyards in the inner city of Utrecht will open their gates to the general public on July 1!
Hidden green oases
Open Garden Day Utrecht is a unique opportunity to find the most beautiful hidden green oases of the historic inner city, and admire their calm atmosphere and interesting designs.
This year, the gardens have all kinds of interesting traits, such as:
› A great location by the canal.
› A special French design circled by trees and square hedges.
› A fountain surrounded by bronze statues by Dick Aerts, Amiran Djanashvili, Joop Hekman and Pieter d’Hont.
› A walled-off sanctuary with the Lourdes cave, a herb garden and the oldest concrete bridge in Utrecht.
Most gardens are completely unique and offer a new view of their surroundings. All gardens can be reached by foot, and there will be plenty of places where you can grab a bite.
There will also be special musical performances and tours on location.
Old Hortus Concert
The Open Garden Day will end at 5.15pm with a special concert in the Old Hortus Orangery, in collaboration with the International Chamber Music Festival Utrecht.
The gardens can be visited with a passe partout that can be purchased at Domplein 9-10, or by sending an email. You will also receive a programme booklet.