Around 50 private city gardens and courtyards in the inner city of Utrecht will open their gates to the general public on July 1!

Hidden green oases

Open Garden Day Utrecht is a unique opportunity to find the most beautiful hidden green oases of the historic inner city, and admire their calm atmosphere and interesting designs.

This year, the gardens have all kinds of interesting traits, such as:

› A great location by the canal.

› A special French design circled by trees and square hedges.

› A fountain surrounded by bronze statues by Dick Aerts, Amiran Djanashvili, Joop Hekman and Pieter d’Hont.

› A walled-off sanctuary with the Lourdes cave, a herb garden and the oldest concrete bridge in Utrecht.