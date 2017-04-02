Klein New Orleans 2017 | free street music festival in Utrecht

Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Free street music festival

That unique party atmosphere that you can only find in New Orleans has inspired a swinging free street music festival in Utrecht: Klein New Orleans!

For one day, the Breedstraatbuurt in the centre of Utrecht turns into a big celebration of brass bands, swing, blues, Cajun food and voodoo.

Various musicians and entertainers will help bring that "N'awlins" feeling alive, as well as all kinds of great Louisiana style foods and plenty of drinks.



YouTube video by Klein New Orleans

All photographs by Anahi Clemens

Courtesy of Klein new Orleans