Klein New Orleans 2017 | free street music festival in Utrecht

Festivals / Utrecht
04 June

Breedstraat area
Utrecht
http://www.kleinneworleans.nl
€: Free
Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Free street music festival

That unique party atmosphere that you can only find in New Orleans has inspired a swinging free street music festival in Utrecht: Klein New Orleans!

For one day, the Breedstraatbuurt in the centre of Utrecht turns into a big celebration of brass bands, swing, blues, Cajun food and voodoo.

Various musicians and entertainers will help bring that "N'awlins" feeling alive, as well as all kinds of great Louisiana style foods and plenty of drinks.


YouTube video by Klein New Orleans

All photographs by Anahi Clemens
Courtesy of Klein new Orleans

If you still want to party at the end of the day, the fun continues at an afterparty in the Ekko.

Performing bands

International and local bands will get everyone dancing along, playing all kinds of music styles that you can find in New Orleans. Performers include:
Holy Moly & The Crackers
Broken Brass Ensemble
Dead Cat Stimpy
Hillsback Brassband
Erny Green
Jonathan Coughlan

