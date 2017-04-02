Klein New Orleans 2017 | free street music festival in Utrecht

Klein New Orleans 2017 | free street music festival in UtrechtFestivals / Utrecht
04 June
Utrecht
Laissez les bons temps rouler!
Free street music festival
That unique party atmosphere that you can only find in New Orleans has inspired a swinging free street music festival in Utrecht: Klein New Orleans!
For one day, the Breedstraatbuurt in the centre of Utrecht turns into a big celebration of brass bands, swing, blues, Cajun food and voodoo.
Various musicians and entertainers will help bring that "N'awlins" feeling alive, as well as all kinds of great Louisiana style foods and plenty of drinks.
YouTube video by Klein New Orleans
All photographs by Anahi Clemens
Courtesy of Klein new Orleans
If you still want to party at the end of the day, the fun continues at an afterparty in the Ekko.
Performing bands
International and local bands will get everyone dancing along, playing all kinds of music styles that you can find in New Orleans. Performers include:
› Holy Moly & The Crackers
› Broken Brass Ensemble
› Dead Cat Stimpy
› Hillsback Brassband
› Erny Green
› Jonathan Coughlan