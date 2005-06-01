Food Truck Festival TREK 2017 | Utrecht

Visit Food Truck Festival TREK for a delicious day outside. One of their stops is the Griftpark in Utrecht!

Food trucks in city parks

The freely accessible Food Truck Festival TREK (Dutch for "appetite") transforms the city parks of the Netherlands into huge open air restaurants. Touring the country, the tasty and fresh festival will settle down in nine cities.

A wide variety of mobile eateries settling in beautiful areas will be the place to be, brimming with good food and a great atmosphere! Besides the mouth-watering cuisine, you can enjoy great live music, a variety of theatre and other entertainment.

Last year, Food Truck Festival TREK was visited by a total of 295.000 people.



YouTube video by EBMevents

All images courtesy of Food Truck Festival TREK