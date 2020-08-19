Flower Parade Leersum 2017

The 65th annual Flower Parade in Leersum is the largest event at the Utrechtse Heuvelrug.

Parade floats

Every year in the third week of August, several beautiful parade floats drive by, decorated with gigantic art works made of dahlias and other local flowers.

Other sights and activities

Also parading will be various marching bands, and visitors will be able to attend an art fair, a carnival and a food court. In the evening, a party night on the church square is accompanied by festive fireworks.



YouTube video by Bloemencorso Leersum