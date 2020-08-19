Flower Parade Leersum 2017

Flower Parade Leersum 2017Festivals / Utrecht
August 19-20
Utrecht
The 65th annual Flower Parade in Leersum is the largest event at the Utrechtse Heuvelrug.
Parade floats
Every year in the third week of August, several beautiful parade floats drive by, decorated with gigantic art works made of dahlias and other local flowers.
Other sights and activities
Also parading will be various marching bands, and visitors will be able to attend an art fair, a carnival and a food court. In the evening, a party night on the church square is accompanied by festive fireworks.
YouTube video by Bloemencorso Leersum
Parade and display
The parade will be passing by on Saturday, August 19. The floats will be on display on Sunday, August 20, on the Englaan, Scherpenzeelseweg and Kerkplein.
Flower Queen
Present at the parade will be this year’s Flower Queen, elected by the Flower Parade Commission. She will open the parade, and present the award for best float.