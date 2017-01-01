VeggieWorld Utrecht 2017

VeggieWorld Utrecht 2017Fairs / Utrecht
March 11-12, 10am-6pm
Utrecht
Europe’s largest and oldest vegan trade fair for products and services is back in Utrecht!
The vegan scene of VeggieWorld
VeggieWorld is extremely popular with visitors and exhibitors alike. After its first Dutch edition in 2016, at which 62 exhibitors presented their vegetable-based goods to over 5.000 visitors, the vegan scene has only grown in popularity.
VeggieWorld is a highly successful and international fair that takes place in many European countries, such as Germany, France and Belgium.
Four product areas
VeggieWorld Utrecht is divided into four areas that each present organic, sustainable and fairly traded products and services:
› Vegan Fashion
- Clothing
- Shoes
- Accessories
All images courtesy of Veggieworld
› Vegan Food
- Raw fruit and vegetables
- Meat substitute products
- Superfoods
- Food supplements
- Health products
- Vegan desserts
- Juices & smoothies
› Vegan Cosmetics
- Haircare
- Bodycare
- Cosmetic products
› Vegan Household
- Kitchen products
- Household products
- Cleaning agents
- Detergents / washing powder
› Vegan Work & Travel
- Gastronomy
- Tourism