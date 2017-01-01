Dutch Tea Festival 2017

The Dutch Tea Festival in Utrecht is the answer to all those dying for an exquisite cuppa!

Green tea

The second edition of the Dutch Tea Festival has a big focus on the biggest tea trend of 2017: Japanese matcha, or green tea. The green powder used in this invigorating beverage is chock full of anti oxidants and vitamins.

Pairing

Another trend they are zooming in on is "pairing", or combining specific flavours of tea with their best foods in order to optimise flavours.

All images courtesy of the Dutch Tea Festival