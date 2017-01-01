 
Dutch Tea Festival 2017

Fairs / Utrecht
28 May

A:
DeFabrique, Westkanaaldijk 7, 3542 DA
Utrecht
W:
http://www.festeaval.nl
€: 14
The Dutch Tea Festival in Utrecht is the answer to all those dying for an exquisite cuppa!

Green tea

The second edition of the Dutch Tea Festival has a big focus on the biggest tea trend of 2017: Japanese matcha, or green tea. The green powder used in this invigorating beverage is chock full of anti oxidants and vitamins.

Pairing

Another trend they are zooming in on is "pairing", or combining specific flavours of tea with their best foods in order to optimise flavours.

All images courtesy of the Dutch Tea Festival

Which chocolate goes best with a cup of white tea? Answers to this and more can be found in this grand tea party.

Programme

Amble over the tea fair and be entertained at the "Tea-ater". The day’s versatile programme also includes various workshops, such as a tea-tasting class from a Dutch Tea Championship finalist, a tea meditation session, Chinese and Japanese tea ceremonies and lectures on the origins of tea.

