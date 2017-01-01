Harry Potter fans, grab your wands and trunks. Harry Potter: The Exhibition is coming to the Netherlands!

Harry Potter in Utrecht

After a hefty world tour starting in Chicago, Harry Potter: The Exhibition will be on show for four months at the Cinemec in Utrecht Leidsche Rijn.

Film sets and props

The 1400m2 experiential exhibition lets visitors step into dramatic displays inspired by the Harry Potter film sets, and see thousands of authentic props, creatures and costumes used in the filming of the famous movies.

Everything on show is made with amazing craftsmanship true to the movies’ example, immersing guests into the Harry Potter world.





YouTube video by MOJO



Courtesy of Harry Potter: The Exhibition



