Harry Potter: The Exhibit...

Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Exhibitions / Utrecht
11 February - 30 June

A:
Cinemec, Berlijnplein, Utrecht Leidsche Rijn
Utrecht
W:
http://harrypotterexpo.nl/en/
€: 18,50 - 20,50
(0)

Harry Potter fans, grab your wands and trunks. Harry Potter: The Exhibition is coming to the Netherlands!

Harry Potter in Utrecht

After a hefty world tour starting in Chicago, Harry Potter: The Exhibition will be on show for four months at the Cinemec in Utrecht Leidsche Rijn.

Film sets and props

The 1400m2 experiential exhibition lets visitors step into dramatic displays inspired by the Harry Potter film sets, and see thousands of authentic props, creatures and costumes used in the filming of the famous movies.

Everything on show is made with amazing craftsmanship true to the movies’ example, immersing guests into the Harry Potter world.
 


YouTube video by MOJO


Courtesy of Harry Potter: The Exhibition


​Courtesy of Harry Potter: The Exhibition


​Courtesy of Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Walk into the story

After being sorted into your favourite Hogwarts house, you can walk into some of the most popular locations from the story. Check out the Gryffindor common room and dormitory, the Potions classroom and the Forbidden Forest.

You won’t just be admiring your surroundings, but you can interact with them too. Sit down in Hagrid’s giant armchair in his hut, pull your own Mandrake in the Herbology classroom and play a game of Quidditch!

The Exhibition tour

Since its world premiere in Chicago, the exhibition has appeared in Boston, Toronto, Seattle, New York, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Paris, Shanghai and Brussels. It has already welcomed more than four million visitors.

