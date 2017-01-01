International Comedy Festival UtrechtComedy / Utrecht
31 March - 01 April
Utrecht
International Comedy Festival Utrecht presents two full nights of hilarity with 60 stand-up comedians, many of whom are from the UK, the US and other countries, and perform their gigs in English.
Various shows will take place on both days from the late afternoon until late at night, providing hours of laughter. Sets of multiple performances are either fully in English or fully in Dutch, so expats will not end up with a show they only half understand.
Comedians
The huge line-up of comedians who will be performing include:
› Dane Baptiste
South London comedian Dane Baptiste has performed on Live at the Apollo and has his own sitcom on the BBC. His stand-up is political, sophisticated, and his jokes never miss their target.
› Will Franken
Will Franken does comedy like no one else, playing all kinds of confusing and hilarious characters, and discussing both everyday life and politics.
› Jayde Adams
The loud, quick and witty comedy of Jayde Adams is uncompromising, original and delivered with no sense of shame.
› Kwame Asante
Kwame Asante has a relaxed style of performing, and his jokes are clever and to the point. He has won and become a finalist in various comedy competitions, and was celebrated at the Edinburgh Fringe.
Thumb image taken from YouTube video by Alex Hertz
› Darren Harriot
Darren Harriott is a well-known and jolly face in the London stand-up circuit. He talks about everything that crosses his cheeky mind, with a fresh look and a unique point of view.
› Rahul Kohli
Young Geordie Asian hit Rahul Kohli combines fierce political satire with surreal storytelling. He is a beloved guest at some of the biggest comedy clubs in England.
› Ken Cheng
The remarkable oddball Ken Cheng is working his way to the top in the UK. Ken studied maths at Cambridge University but left school for a professional poker career. He has a Diamond 2 ranking at the video game League of Legends.
› Matt Davis
American comic Matt Davis has an act full of quick jokes and hyperboles. He is sure to burn the house down, late-night comedy style.