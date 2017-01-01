International Comedy Festival Utrecht presents two full nights of hilarity with 60 stand-up comedians, many of whom are from the UK, the US and other countries, and perform their gigs in English.

Various shows will take place on both days from the late afternoon until late at night, providing hours of laughter. Sets of multiple performances are either fully in English or fully in Dutch, so expats will not end up with a show they only half understand.

Comedians

The huge line-up of comedians who will be performing include:

› Dane Baptiste

South London comedian Dane Baptiste has performed on Live at the Apollo and has his own sitcom on the BBC. His stand-up is political, sophisticated, and his jokes never miss their target.

› Will Franken

Will Franken does comedy like no one else, playing all kinds of confusing and hilarious characters, and discussing both everyday life and politics.

› Jayde Adams

The loud, quick and witty comedy of Jayde Adams is uncompromising, original and delivered with no sense of shame.

› Kwame Asante

Kwame Asante has a relaxed style of performing, and his jokes are clever and to the point. He has won and become a finalist in various comedy competitions, and was celebrated at the Edinburgh Fringe.

