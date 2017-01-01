ShoppingNight The Hague 2017...

ShoppingNight The Hague 2017Other / The Hague
30 June
The city centre of The Hague is cloaked in Mondrian-inspired colours and shapes with the theme Boogie Woogie Wonderland!
Discounts, food and music
ShoppingNight The Hague is a one-night shopping spree full of activities and special offers.
The streets will be decorated, and food trucks, games and live bands will line the pavements as shops stay open until midnight so shopaholics can delight in the best discounts offered for the occasion.
Entertainment on the streets
All kinds of activities and entertainment will pop up as you scavenge the streets for the best buys, offered at great discounts.
Everything is coloured red, yellow and blue according to the Mondrian theme, which also inspires all kinds of street art, movie screenings, music and dance performances.
The versatile programme is brimming with culture, fashion, entertainment and delicious foods to re-energise even the most adamant shopaholic.
More popular every year
ShoppingNight The Hague started off with a "modest" visitor count of 50.000, but it soon doubled in size as a tremendously popular happening.
The discounts were always a great attraction, but the entertainment, food and special activities become more popular every year as well.