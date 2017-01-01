Clingendael’s Japanese garden in The Hague opens for spring 2017

The 103-year-old Japanese garden in the Clingendael Estate is a very valuable and fascinating piece of natural history, where beautiful and rare trees and plants can be seen.

About Clingendael’s Japanese garden

The Japanese garden was founded at the beginning of the 20th century by Clingendael’s owner at the time, Marguerite M. Baronesse van Brienen. She was also known as Freule (Lady) Daisy.

Freule Daisy journeyed to Japan several times by boat and brought back stone lanterns, a water cask, various sculptures, little bridges and maybe even the garden’s current pavilion. These artefacts are now on display in the Japanese garden along with relaxing brooks, ponds and remarkable plants.



Find a map and more (Dutch) information about the garden here. (PDF)







Video from Stuart's HQ Travel Videos