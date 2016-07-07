 
The Parade festival 2017 | The Hague

Festivals / The Hague
July 07-16

A:
Westbroekpark
The Hague
W:
https://deparade.nl/
(0)

From July 7 to 16, unique theatre festival The Parade can be enjoyed in The Hague!

About The Parade

The Parade is a travelling theatre festival that pops up in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, The Hague and Utrecht during the summer.

The programme contains over 80 theatre, dance, mime and music performances, most of which have been created especially for the occasion.

Delicious cuisine at The Parade

The Parade offers a variety of delicious foods by participating restaurants, from snacks to full dinners. You can also enjoy a colourful cocktail or a selection of fine wines.

The Parade programme

The Parade brings an interesting theatre programme to the stage. Here are some highlights of performances and activities in The Hague that don’t have a language barrier:

Lijf

Performance and audience mingle to explore the euphoria brought about by clubbing in Lijf.


Joep van Aert


Thumb image by HofFoto

When Witches Witch

A story about three witches on brass instruments, using classic music as their spells.

Sssh, No Singing Please

A turbulent train journey through our own digital numbness.

If Osmel Doesn’t Like the Nose, the Nose Goes

A comical and thoughtful performance about a boy who couldn’t handle the fact that things were never good enough.

SOS Earth

An interactive mockumentary, looking at Earth from Mars.

Four cities

The Parade will be taking place in four cities:
Rotterdam: June 23 - July 2, Museumpark
The Hague: July 7 - 16, Westbroekpark
Utrecht: July 21 - August 6, Moreelsepark
Amsterdam: August 11 - 27, Martin Luther Kingpark

