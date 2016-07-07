The Parade festival 2017 | The Hague

From July 7 to 16, unique theatre festival The Parade can be enjoyed in The Hague!

About The Parade

The Parade is a travelling theatre festival that pops up in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, The Hague and Utrecht during the summer.

The programme contains over 80 theatre, dance, mime and music performances, most of which have been created especially for the occasion.

Delicious cuisine at The Parade

The Parade offers a variety of delicious foods by participating restaurants, from snacks to full dinners. You can also enjoy a colourful cocktail or a selection of fine wines.

The Parade programme

The Parade brings an interesting theatre programme to the stage. Here are some highlights of performances and activities in The Hague that don’t have a language barrier:

› Lijf

Performance and audience mingle to explore the euphoria brought about by clubbing in Lijf.



Joep van Aert



Thumb image by HofFoto