Sushi Festival JOY

Sushi Festival JOYFestivals / The Hague
June 09-11
The Hague
There’s a new food festival in town, and it’s all about sushi!
Asian street food
This summer, the free Asian street food festival JOY will be presenting several food trucks with the Japanese kitchen playing a central role in their dishes.
A large variety of sushi styles will rule the platter, but visitors will also be able to find other Asian dishes such as sukiyaki, yakitori, takoyaki, tempura, poké bowls, dim sum, bao buns and ice cream rolls.
Drinks will be present too, of course, from refreshing beers to exotic cocktails.
Entertainment
There will also be plenty of entertainment and special activities, such as a karaoke hotel made of containers, various sushi workshops, a game room and relaxation massages.
Throughout the day, the festival will be lively, playful and, above all, delicious. In the evening, a DJ will be playing the night away.