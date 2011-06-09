Sushi Festival JOY

There’s a new food festival in town, and it’s all about sushi!

Asian street food

This summer, the free Asian street food festival JOY will be presenting several food trucks with the Japanese kitchen playing a central role in their dishes.

A large variety of sushi styles will rule the platter, but visitors will also be able to find other Asian dishes such as sukiyaki, yakitori, takoyaki, tempura, poké bowls, dim sum, bao buns and ice cream rolls.