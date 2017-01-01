Schollenpop 2017, free beach festival

Schollenpop 2017, free beach festivalFestivals / The Hague
05 August, 1pm - 11pm
The Hague
The free summer beach festival Schollenpop is ready to get you dancing by the sea!
Free pop festival
Schollenpop is an annual free pop festival held on the Zuiderstrand beach in Scheveningen. It started out as a small beach party with some friends in 1997, but has ballooned into a full-sized musical happening that’s seeing its 21st edition this year.
Regional bands stand alongside international professionals on grand stages, enhancing the accessible and welcoming atmosphere of the swinging beach fest for young and old.
Sun, beach, music and the efforts of many volunteers have made Schollenpop a real showstopper in this attractive seaside location in The Hague.
Performing artists
Artists that will be performing on the Schollenpop stages are, amongst others:
› Jett Rebel
Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, much awarded in the Netherlands.
› Call it Off
An innovative pop punk band from Eindhoven.
YouTube video by MC SharQ
All images courtesy of Schollenpop
› Avi on Fire
Quirky alternative pop music with smatterings of electro.
› The Stangs
A beat group from The Hague, using the Dutch dunes as inspiration to create whistling guitar and organ riffs with a melodious bass and swinging drums.
› The Great Communicators
Nonchalant, laid-back summer tunes.
You will find the full list of performing bands here.