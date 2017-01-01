Schollenpop 2017, free beach festival

The free summer beach festival Schollenpop is ready to get you dancing by the sea!

Free pop festival

Schollenpop is an annual free pop festival held on the Zuiderstrand beach in Scheveningen. It started out as a small beach party with some friends in 1997, but has ballooned into a full-sized musical happening that’s seeing its 21st edition this year.

Regional bands stand alongside international professionals on grand stages, enhancing the accessible and welcoming atmosphere of the swinging beach fest for young and old.

Sun, beach, music and the efforts of many volunteers have made Schollenpop a real showstopper in this attractive seaside location in The Hague.

Performing artists

Artists that will be performing on the Schollenpop stages are, amongst others:

› Jett Rebel

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, much awarded in the Netherlands.

› Call it Off

An innovative pop punk band from Eindhoven.



YouTube video by MC SharQ

All images courtesy of Schollenpop