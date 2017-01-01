Parkpop 2017: Free music festival in The Hague

Parkpop 2017: Free music festival in The HagueFestivals / The Hague
25 June
The Hague
One of the largest free pop festivals in Europe is coming back to The Hague!
National pop city
For decades, The Hague has enjoyed the reputation of being the foremost national pop city in the Netherlands. Getting the city on the musical map was largely due to its free and rather grand Parkpop.
Parkpop is an annual success, its strengths being not only the music and drinks, but also the atmosphere, and the carefully selected programme with both Dutch and international acts.
Perfect for newcomers and returnees
In addition to being an annual event for party animals loyal to the festival, Parkpop is perfect if you’re new to the festival scene as well.
The free entry, its focus on atmosphere and the central location make it easy to enjoy the best of what The Hague has to offer in the pop scene.
YouTube video by ParkpopBackstage
Thumb image courtesy of Parkpop The Hague
Other images taken from video by ParkpopBackstage
Highlights of Parkpop 2017
Have a look at some of the upcoming highlights of the programme:
› Alison Moyet
A pioneer in the British Dance scene, Alison Moyet experiments with everything from calm bluesy tunes to up-tempo rock and electro.
› The Baseballs
The Baseballs are a German rock band that restyles current pop hits with a 50s flair.
› Los Pacaminos ft Paul Young
Top musicians come together in the UK's Los Pacaminos ft Paul Young to present border, Tex Mex and Americana music.
› Joanne Shaw Taylor
Joanna Shaw Taylor is often compared to guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa, playing "killer licks and soaring solos".