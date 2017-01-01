Parkpop 2017: Free music festival in The Hague

One of the largest free pop festivals in Europe is coming back to The Hague!

National pop city

For decades, The Hague has enjoyed the reputation of being the foremost national pop city in the Netherlands. Getting the city on the musical map was largely due to its free and rather grand Parkpop.

Parkpop is an annual success, its strengths being not only the music and drinks, but also the atmosphere, and the carefully selected programme with both Dutch and international acts.

Perfect for newcomers and returnees

In addition to being an annual event for party animals loyal to the festival, Parkpop is perfect if you’re new to the festival scene as well.

The free entry, its focus on atmosphere and the central location make it easy to enjoy the best of what The Hague has to offer in the pop scene.





YouTube video by ParkpopBackstage

Thumb image courtesy of Parkpop The Hague

Other images taken from video by ParkpopBackstage