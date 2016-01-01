New Year’s Bonfire Scheveningen 2016-2017

Celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Scheveningen beach with one of the biggest bonfires in the world!

Bonfire Scheveningen

Every year, the National Heritage organisation presents Bonfire Scheveningen on New Year’s Eve on the Noorderstrand beach.

It takes about five days to build the gigantic structure that will ignite at midnight to celebrate the New Year.

Grand tradition

Bonfire Scheveningen has grown from an old, local tradition into a grand annual event in the last few years. Last year, it was visited by about 125.000 visitors, both local and international.

The event has gained popularity because of the unique combination of the usual New Years’ fireworks and the impressive fire, which gives off a unique feel of Dutch tradition and celebration.



