New Year’s Bonfire Scheveningen 2016-2017

New Year’s Bonfire Scheveningen 2016-2017Festivals / The Hague
31 December
The Hague
Celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Scheveningen beach with one of the biggest bonfires in the world!
Bonfire Scheveningen
Every year, the National Heritage organisation presents Bonfire Scheveningen on New Year’s Eve on the Noorderstrand beach.
It takes about five days to build the gigantic structure that will ignite at midnight to celebrate the New Year.
Grand tradition
Bonfire Scheveningen has grown from an old, local tradition into a grand annual event in the last few years. Last year, it was visited by about 125.000 visitors, both local and international.
The event has gained popularity because of the unique combination of the usual New Years’ fireworks and the impressive fire, which gives off a unique feel of Dutch tradition and celebration.
YouTube video by Vreugdevuur Scheveningen
All images taken from YouTube video by Vreugdevuur Scheveningen
Biggest bonfire in the world
Last year’s bonfire set a new world record as the largest bonfire in the world (that was recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records), with a height of 33,42 metres, and a volume of 8695m3. This year it will be 35 metres high.
The ambition to keep building a higher bonfire comes from a playful and traditional competition with the Duindorp beach, which also has an annual bonfire on December 31.
The winners get to call themselves the "highest bonfire in the Netherlands". Last year, Duindorp slightly exceeded Scheveningen in height, but not in volume. This year the bonfires will probably hit their maximum allowed height limits.