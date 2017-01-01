Movies that Matter presents a festival with more than 60 movies and documentaries!

The Movies that Matter Festival

The Movies that Matter Festival is an international film and debate event that focuses on covering compelling fiction films and documentaries about human rights, social justice and freedom.

Along with attending the screenings you can visit talkshows, debates, music performances, an exposition and events with an array of international guests, including inspiring human rights activists.

Main programmes

For nine days, the Movies that Matter Festival will offer two annually recurring main programmes: A Matter of ACT and Camera Justitia.

› A Matter of ACT

A Matter of ACT consists of a number of documentaries about influential human rights defenders, many of whom will be attending the festival.

› Camera Justitia

The Camera Justitia programme includes eight films about the importance of the rule of law and the fight against impunity. The Camera Justitia movies and documentaries to be screened during Movies that Matter 2017 are:

› Algo Mío - Argentina's Stolen Children

During the Argentinian military junta, a number of babies were taken away from their homes and placed in foster care. Algo Mío follows two of those children, Hilario and Catalina, as they deal with the questions that plague them and the trials on their path.

› Apprentice

Aiman, a passionate prison guard, learns the intricacies of being a hangman from his master Rahim in a film that reveals the complex world of executioners and the fate of the family members of those executed.

› A Good Wife

Upperclass suburbanite Milena’s quiet, traditional life is turned upside down when she discovers a gloomy secret from her husband’s past and learns that she is ill.



Forever Pure



Gaza Surf Club



KIKI

