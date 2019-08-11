International Fireworks Festival Scheveningen 2017

The 38th edition of the famous International Fireworks Festival Scheveningen is fired up and ready to go!

About the Fireworks Festival

Be mesmerised as a multitude of colours and shapes fill the night skies over the coastal resort of Scheveningen for two weekends during the International Fireworks Festival Scheveningen!

The organisers of the festival invite production teams from around the world to light up the sky and compete in the art of fireworks.

Taking into account timing, variety and aesthetics amongst other factors, the teams are judged by an independent jury. In terms of rules, the teams may only use up to 2.000 fireworks, of which 80 percent must be of domestic origin, and the display cannot last longer than 13 minutes.

International spectators

Occurring since the late 1960s, the event now annually attracts more than 300.000 spectators and features teams from as far away as South Korea and Japan.

For the spectator, the event is also an absolute pleasure; not only for the fireworks, but also for the myriad of entertainment to be found on the pier of Scheveningen!



YouTube video by Pankaj Taneja