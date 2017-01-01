Flag Day 2017 | First herring catch in Scheveningen

Attend a true Dutch tradition by celebrating the year’s first herring catch with a grand and festive programme in the port of Scheveningen!

Old Dutch street party

The Scheveningen Flag Day (Vlaggetjesdag) is one of the biggest street parties around The Hague. Check out old Dutch trades as beautiful fishing boats race to port and the citizens dress up in traditional clothing.

2017 will see the 69th edition of this traditional annual event.

Hollandse Nieuwe

Hollandse Nieuwe is the tastiest herring, which can be caught in between mid-May and the end of June.



