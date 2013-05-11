Dutch Beer Tasting Festival 2017

Dutch Beer Tasting Festival 2017Festivals / The Hague
May 11-13
The Hague
Taste the best that breweries have to offer at the Dutch Beer Tasting Festival!
About the Dutch Beer Tasting Festival
The Dutch Beer Tasting Festival (Nederlands Bierproeffestival) is a three-day event during which 40 Dutch breweries present their beverages.
Beer lovers can enjoy a multitude of different types of beers in the relaxed atmosphere and unique location of the Grote Kerk in The Hague.
Dutch Beer Tasting Festival 2015 opening hours
Have a look at the daily Dutch Beer Tasting Festival opening hours:
› Thursday, May 11: 6-10pm
› Friday, May 12: 4-10pm
› Saturday, May 13: 1-5 pm and 6-10pm
About the Week of the Dutch beer
The Dutch Beer Tasting Festival is the opening event of the Week of the Dutch Beer (Week van het Nederlandse Bier), a festival that takes place from May 11 to 21 during which special beer related activities take place throughout the Netherlands.
Click here to see which events are taking place near you.
Tickets and participating breweries
› Order your tickets for the Dutch Beer Tasting Festival here.
› A ticket includes two coins and a tasting glass.
› Tickets cost 15 euros per day online.
› Have a look at the participating breweries here.
› You can also participate in various beer-related masterclasses.