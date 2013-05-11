Dutch Beer Tasting Festival 2017

Taste the best that breweries have to offer at the Dutch Beer Tasting Festival!

About the Dutch Beer Tasting Festival

The Dutch Beer Tasting Festival (Nederlands Bierproeffestival) is a three-day event during which 40 Dutch breweries present their beverages.

Beer lovers can enjoy a multitude of different types of beers in the relaxed atmosphere and unique location of the Grote Kerk in The Hague.

Dutch Beer Tasting Festival 2015 opening hours

Have a look at the daily Dutch Beer Tasting Festival opening hours:

› Thursday, May 11: 6-10pm

› Friday, May 12: 4-10pm

› Saturday, May 13: 1-5 pm and 6-10pm