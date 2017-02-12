CaDance Festival 2017

CaDance Festival 2017Festivals / The Hague
27 January - 12 February 2017
The Hague
Contemporary dance fans rejoice as the CaDance Festival will be transforming venues around The Hague into a beating heart of choreography premiers, lectures and thought-provoking performances.
Dutch Dance Scene
Organised by Korzo, CaDance has established itself as the festival for the modern dance scene in the Netherlands, which is currently booming thanks to its reputation for high quality in the international field.
Taking place once every two years in The Hague, sometimes called "the city of Dance", the festival mixes new talents, familiar faces and special guests to showcase exceptional performances, new creations and trends in contemporary dance.
What's so special about CaDance is their investment in Dutch practitioners. Choreographers and dancers who started with CaDance as raw talent consistently return to debut new works or successes from their previous seasons. Such a productive symbiotic relationship remains rare in the dance world.
"The Art of Seeing"
The 2017 theme for CaDance is "The Art of Seeing". The audience gets up close and personal and look dance right in the eyes through intimate performances and inspiring meetings.
Fringe programme
The two weeks full of performances are accompanied by a rich fringe programme.
Public discussions, dinners with creatives, package deals, lecture demonstrations, open classes, open studios, duets in the foyer, Super Lectures, a writers programme, and performances at pop up at unexpected locations.
Highlights of CaDance 2017
CaDance will be bringing a number of both established and rising stars to perform new works in theatres around The Hague:
› HOWL - Amos Ben-Tal
Ben-Tal and his OFFprojects dancers cooperate with the famous Dutch pop musician and poet Spinvis in what promises to be a lively theatre event, revealing the versatility of our identity with interviews, special guests, and lots of movement, music, and poetry.
› Satyagraha - Philip Glass
Theatre choir Dario Fo and the Indian Zangam choir join forces for the large-scale music project Satyagraha. World-famous composer Philip Glass wrote this opera in 1980.
Enhanced with Indian and modern dance, this contemporary version offers an entirely new perspective. Act 1 and Act 2 of Satyagraha will be reprised, especially for CaDance, in an inspiring happening full of dance, vocals, and music.
CADANCE by Haags Productiebedrijf
4x4 by Gerrit Schreurs
Paradiso Revisited by Alwin Poiana
HOWL by MilenaTwiehaus
All images courtesy of CaDance
› Three Times Rebel - Marina Mascarell
Mascarell has a unique talent for translating her social commitment into dance in an expressive and poetic way. For Three Times Rebel, Mascarell and her dancers delved into the history of women’s emancipation.
› We Are Nowhere Else But Here - Stephen Shropshire
Internationally renowned Stephen Shropshire uses athletic and expressive dance language to convey his critical view of contemporary society.
Inspired by the writings of activist Edward Said, Shropshire encourages us to look beyond first impressions in the stimulating and poetic performance We Are Nowhere Else But Here.
› Red Peter - Jittee Chompee
This expressive, almost sculptural performance by Thai choreographer Jitti Chompee is based on Franz Kafka’s "Ein Bericht für eine Akademie". It is a story full of absurdity and magic, lifting partitions between traditional and contemporary and between East and West.
› 4x4, The Fellowship of the Dance - Shailesh Bahoran, Karel van Laere and more
Location project 4x4 is back to show you The Hague in a totally unorthodox way. This time, the walking tour weaves through the dynamic and historic Old Town Center, with diverse performances in four special locations on this dazzling journey of discovery.
› Giovanni’s Room - Ryan Djojokarso and Korzo producties
The book Giovanni’s Room (1956), by David Baldwin, is inspiration for a dance where soft intimacy, masculine camaraderie, sexual tension, and an all-consuming self-hatred struggle to prevail. What happens to you, when you are so afraid that you can no longer love?
› SOUL #1 Audience - Meyer-Chaffaud
Choreographer’s duo Meyer-Chaffaud celebrate 15 years of collaboration with Korzo. In SOUL #1 Audience, the focus is on the spectator. A playful and comic debate mixes philosophic ideas and social themes.
› Reapproaching Bach - Heather Ware and Jakob Koranyi
A leading dancer of the LeineRoebana dance company and one of the most sought-after young cellists in Europe come together. Together they bring dance, short stories, humor, and play in contact with Bach’s awe-inspiring music. Say goodbye to the conventions of the classical concert!
› PARA|DISO Revisited - Emio Greco & Pieter C. Scholten
Six dancers are on a journey to the Hereafter. They seduce each other in a monumental white world full of immeasurable bliss. Paradise is both beautiful and terrifying, filled with static lifelessness.