CaDance Festival 2017

Contemporary dance fans rejoice as the CaDance Festival will be transforming venues around The Hague into a beating heart of choreography premiers, lectures and thought-provoking performances.

Dutch Dance Scene

Organised by Korzo, CaDance has established itself as the festival for the modern dance scene in the Netherlands, which is currently booming thanks to its reputation for high quality in the international field.

Taking place once every two years in The Hague, sometimes called "the city of Dance", the festival mixes new talents, familiar faces and special guests to showcase exceptional performances, new creations and trends in contemporary dance.

What's so special about CaDance is their investment in Dutch practitioners. Choreographers and dancers who started with CaDance as raw talent consistently return to debut new works or successes from their previous seasons. Such a productive symbiotic relationship remains rare in the dance world.

"The Art of Seeing"

The 2017 theme for CaDance is "The Art of Seeing". The audience gets up close and personal and look dance right in the eyes through intimate performances and inspiring meetings.

Fringe programme

The two weeks full of performances are accompanied by a rich fringe programme.

Public discussions, dinners with creatives, package deals, lecture demonstrations, open classes, open studios, duets in the foyer, Super Lectures, a writers programme, and performances at pop up at unexpected locations.

Highlights of CaDance 2017

CaDance will be bringing a number of both established and rising stars to perform new works in theatres around The Hague:

› HOWL - Amos Ben-Tal

Ben-Tal and his OFFprojects dancers cooperate with the famous Dutch pop musician and poet Spinvis in what promises to be a lively theatre event, revealing the versatility of our identity with interviews, special guests, and lots of movement, music, and poetry.

› Satyagraha - Philip Glass

Theatre choir Dario Fo and the Indian Zangam choir join forces for the large-scale music project Satyagraha. World-famous composer Philip Glass wrote this opera in 1980.

Enhanced with Indian and modern dance, this contemporary version offers an entirely new perspective. Act 1 and Act 2 of Satyagraha will be reprised, especially for CaDance, in an inspiring happening full of dance, vocals, and music.



CADANCE by Haags Productiebedrijf



4x4 by Gerrit Schreurs



Paradiso Revisited by Alwin Poiana